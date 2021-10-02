Lee hopes Mason City football can build off homecoming win

The Mason City football team has no shortage of standout players on the defensive side of the football.

Senior linebacker Branson Peters sits around the top of nearly every defensive statistical category in Class 4A. Senior defensive back Carter Thomas has scored three defensive touchdowns. Senior defensive lineman Mike Willis has been a threat to offensive backfields all season.

Yet, somehow, the Mohawks struggled in the two weeks leading up to their homecoming game against Waterloo East on Friday night.

Mason City gave up 36 points to Webster City in Week 4 and 33 points to Decorah in Week 5.

"We've been struggling with, once we get down, we can't get back up," Thomas admitted.

The Trojans received the ball on offense to start Friday's game, and drove down the field to get within five yards of the end zone.

The Mohawks could've folded and gave a touchdown up. From there, it would've been back to playing from behind – which is exactly what Thomas eluded to.

Instead, Mason City responded by intercepting a goal-line fade. On the following defensive possession, Thomas took an interception 94 yards back for a touchdown.

"We went down and they were driving on us. Big momentum change, we get a touchdown and after that it was all us,” Thomas said. “Those are the kind of things we need. One play can spark that. That’s what we need to do from here on out.”

From there, the Mohawks rolled past Waterloo East 35-6.

"It's a growing thing. It takes, really, years to cultivate," Mason City head football coach John Lee said. "Those teams that always win believe that they're always going to win through four quarters. They maintain that professionalism, so-to-speak. That's just something we've got to constantly work on."

That type of play -- a goal-line interception that turned momentum back in favor of the Mohawks -- is one that Mason City might not have made earlier in the season when its backs were against the wall.

To Lee, it's hopefully a sign of things to come.

Currently in his second year in his return to leading the Mason City football program, Lee is hopeful that the little things will start resonating with his players. Building a program and establishing a culture takes time.

"We're just trying to build day-by-day, week-by-week, season by season. This is just one of those stepping stones," Lee said. "Showing the kids, every coach always says to buy in, buy in. They're hopefully buying in."

Lee says building a program revolves around things like off-season workouts, showing school spirit when supporting other teams and sticking together as a family for all seasons, not just football.

These first two years have been a constant push by him to get his boys back to those basics.

For the Mohawks, this season hasn't been perfect. The squad has struggled at times.

But Thomas, Peters and the other seniors on the team are trying to leave the program in a better place moving forward. They know one of the keys to re-building a program is strong leadership.

"We're just going to keep working every day," Peters said. "I'm going to keep working and the team is going to keep working. We're going to finish with a good season."

The Mohawks (2-4, 1-1 District 2) will play next at Waverly-Shell Rock on Friday.

