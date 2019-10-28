Lake Mills volleyball coach Jim Boehmer has been around the game for a long time, and he has a lot of lofty expectations for his Bulldogs.
This season, the Bulldogs rolled through the Top of Iowa Conference West Division with an unblemished record for their 16th conference title in the past 17 years, so when the first thing Boehmer says about his team following a match is that they played well, that is pretty revealing.
“We played well,” Boehmer said after Monday’s Class 2A regional quarterfinal matchup against North Union after a 3-0 win over the Warriors.
Set scores were 25-7, 25-7 and 25-10.
None of the sets were in doubt after the first few points as Lake Mills dominated in every facet of the game.
“This is the first time with this lineup, other than maybe a tournament,” Boehmer said. “We are never done trying to find a new level.”
As long as that lineup means that senior setter Jessa Gasteiger is on the court, the Bulldogs will be in good shape.
Gasteiger finished with 23 assists, nine digs and five ace serves.
Her assists set up six different teammates for kills.
Kylie Greenfield led Lake Mills with 10 kills while Summer Sterrenberg, a junior blocker who was playing a larger role in the reconfigured Bulldog lineup, add seven.
As a team, Lake Mills connected on nearly 96 percent of its serves with 11 aces.
With the win, the Bulldogs moved to 30-9 overall on the season.
The win also marked the 16th season in a row that Lake Mills has hit the 30-win plateau, according to Boehmer.
Lake Mills advances to regional semifinal play on Thursday when it travels to Osage to face the Green Devils.
