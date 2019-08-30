When Newman Catholic marched 77 yards for a touchdown on its opening drive, veteran Lake Mills football coach Bill Byrnes may have had some concerns.
Any worries Byrnes may have had were quickly dashed, though, as the Bulldog stiffened limited the Knights to just 86 yards and four first downs over the final three quarters in a 24-8 Lake Mills win in the opening contest for both squads.
“Give a shout to the defense after that first drive,” Byrnes said. “It felt good.”
Both teams had a lot of question marks going into the contest, and for the most part, both coaches walked away with a number of positives.
For Lake Mills, a smaller but athletic line largely was able to dominate the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.
The Bulldog defensive line was so dominant, particularly in the second half, that at one point, 34 consecutive snaps occurred on the Newman side of the field.
Caleb Bacon, a junior defensive end, was dominant on the left side of the Bulldog defense.
“Bacon has a chance to be the best player on the field on many nights,” Byrnes said.
Logan Prescott provided the offensive spark for Lake Mills as the senior running back sprinted for three touchdowns.
Prescott finished with seven carries for 110 yards and one reception for 15 yards.
Chett Helming, a 6-foot-5 senior end, had four receptions for 75 yards while Carson Eaton added an outstanding touchdown catch on a 15-yard fourth down throw from Mason Fritz.
Newman coach Rich McCardle may have seen his inexperienced Knights commit a handful of youthful mistakes, but he also caught a number of glimpses of what could be a promising future for the Knights.
“We learned a lot this week,” McCardle said. “We will get better.”
While the Newman defense had some strong moments, the offense showed some promise as well behind freshman quarterback Max Burt.
Burt was 3-for-3 for 43 yards and a 20-yard scoring strike to John Fitzsimmons in Newman’s opening drive.
Lake Mills (1-0) remains at home next Friday when it will entertain West Fork.
Newman (0-1) returns home for another difficult nondistrict contest against perennial Class A power Bishop Garrigan.
