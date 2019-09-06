The Brandon Krusey era got off to a rough start for the Mason City football team.
In their first game of the season, and first game with Krusey as head coach, the Mohawks got blown out by Fort Dodge, 65-0. It was a rough game statistically.
Starting quarterback James Jennings went 3-for-13 passing and finished with only one total yard through the air. Ben Amundson led the team in rushing, with just 28 yards. On defense, the Mohawks allowed 266 yards on the ground, and 288 through the air.
“Not very many things went well at all last week,” Krusey said. “But I think the biggest part of that one is that a lot of kids got their first taste of varsity experience, and kind of got their eyes opened.”
This week, the Mohawks will play Waterloo West in the Mason City home opener, and Krusey is hopeful that his team will put up a better performance in front of the home crowd. It will be Krusey’s first home game, and he is eager to put last week’s performance behind him.
“We’re excited to get back out on the field,” Krusey said. “After a performance like last week, you kind of want this game to come as quick as possible. To get out there and let our kids play at home for the first time, in front of a great group of people.”
Still looking for his first win as a Mohawk, Krusey expects the Warhawks to be more focused on the run game than they have been in the past.
The Warriors won their opener last week against Waterloo East, 26-19, and ran the ball for 216 yards.
“In previous years, they’ve thrown it around a little more, but they’ve been a little run-heavy, last week anyway,” Krusey said. “But they have some players that can throw it around a little bit, and we expect a group of exciting kids from Waterloo.
"They’ll be aggressive, and pretty physical. So, we’re looking forward to a great ballgame.“
The Mohawks and Warriors will play at 7 p.m. Mohawks Stadium.
