Knights work quick, explode offensively to breeze by Bulldogs

Quick and explosive.

That's how Rich McCardle wants the Newman Catholic offense to look on any given night. And when it is balanced, even better.

"We worked on a lot of things this week to get better," the Knights head coach said.

His offense, led by the players that wear the first four jersey numbers, happily obliged.

Newman Catholic piled up 345 of its 531 yards in the first half on 53 total plays in its convincing 53-25 triumph over Lake Mills on the road to snare its second win in Class A, District 2.

"A lot of things clicked tonight," Knights quarterback Max Burt said. "We could play that dual threat game. It was one of our better games."

It marked a new season high in nearly every offensive category for the Knights. Coupled with St. Ansgar's 30-0 loss to Class A No. 9 North Butler, Newman Catholic (4-2, 2-2 District 2) sits in third place in the standings.

That is due to the head-to-head win over the Saints.

"Anything can happen," McCardle said. "Our goal is to go 3-0 to end the year. Happy to be where we're at. With this district, it is nice four teams get to go (to the playoffs)."

Of Newman's 22 first half plays, seven of them went for 15-plus yards. Four of its five scoring drives, the touchdown plays went for more than 15 yards.

Jack Maznio darted down the hole on the right side of the line for 62 yards to tie the game at seven. Nash Holmgaard hauled in a 66-yard throw from Burt on a crossing patter to give the Knights a two-score lead.

James Jennings scored on two straight drives.

The senior brought in an over the shoulder throw on a fade route for 17 yards for a score then weaved his way through open space for a 57-yard TD to give Newman Catholic a 33-7 lead with 3 minutes, 52 seconds left in the first half.

Burt and Jennings quickly gave the credit to the offensive line.

"They've been together for a long time and they're getting things to click," Jennings said.

Of the seven first half drives, three of them went in under five plays.

"It is more of a relief when things start working right and (we) bust big plays," McCardle said.

The momentum changing sequence happened in the opening 12 minutes.

Lake Mills QB Bennett Berger threw an interception on 4th and 9 inside the Knights 15-yard line. Yet two plays later, the Bulldogs (2-4, 1-3) forced a fumble and after a false start, Derek Eastvold took the option six yards out for the first score of the night.

Maznio's 62 TD run ensued less than 30 seconds later. And Newman Catholic never let up from there.

"That has happened to us several times this year," Lake Mills head coach Bill Byrnes said. "What stopped most of our drives tonight was ourselves. If we can control it for five-to-six minutes, we cut that clock down."

Maznio and Jennings each eclipsed 130 rushing yards and two scores. Burt threw for 205 on 10-of-13, added 46 yards on the ground and scored four times. Nash Holmgaard caught five passes for 154 yards and a TD.

The Knights totaled 21 first downs, were called for just two penalties and didn't punt the ball once. The only time they had a fourth down was on the final play of the game.

"The best is yet to come," Jennings said.

Lake Mills scored with 27 seconds left in the first half as AJ Ramaker was one-on-one and ran past his defender for a 49-yard TD from Berger. Ramaker finished with 79 yards on three catches.

Him and Logan Bacon were the beneficiaries of Newman Catholic doubling standout Kadin Abele, who a week ago set a new school record for most receiving yards in a game.

"He garnered and earned the coverage," McCardle said. "He is one of those guys that can change the game."

Abele was held to one catch for three yards in the first half, but scored the final two TD's for the Bulldogs on catches for six and 35 yards.

"Teams are going to double team him, which they did at times and they mixed it up," Byrnes said. "Bennett understands if there's double coverage, we got to look somewhere else."

Berger ended with three touchdowns and 175 yards. Beau Kaufman carried the ball 14 times for 56 yards.

Lake Mills gets North Butler and St. Ansgar in the final two weeks of the regular season. The Bulldogs no longer are in the driver's seat for a top-four finish in the district.

"We got to do what we can do," Byrnes said. "Just got to put pressure on them."

Newman Catholic is in a good spot. If it wins its next two games over West Fork and North Union, it will finish third in the district.

"We got to be lazar focused," Jennings said. "Not overlook anybody."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

