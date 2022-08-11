Knights attempting to go from threat to favorite in loaded Class A District 2

It's not November, but Rich McCardle is thankful for one thing.

"We're glad four teams get to out of this district (to the playoffs)," Newman Catholic's head football coach said.

Glance at Class A District 2 and it proved to be one of the tougher districts in the classification. It had the state champion in West Hancock plus another top-five team in North Butler.

McCardle's Knights finished with six wins. St. Ansgar went on a late run to make the playoffs at 3-6 with three district wins. Lake Mills and North Union weren't far behind.

"We're probably right on that line where we're definitely a threat," Newman senior Logan Lursen said. "As long as we keep doing our thing, we're right on that line to be a favorite."

The local-heavy clump will remain strong. So too will the Knights.

With their quarterback and top four tacklers plus one of the best ballhawks in the state returning, Newman is attempting to win its first district title since 2018.

For the last two years, it has been a threat to challenge for the top of the standings. Now, it is trying to become a favorite.

"It is a matter of everything clicking at the right time," senior Max Burt stated. "Until that happens, I still think we're a dangerous team, but once the puzzle pieces come together, we'll be one of those tougher teams."

There are just over 30 guys on the roster for 2022, smaller than what McCardle wants. Still, he's got a lot of talent at his disposal, paced by Burt.

The Iowa baseball commit is under center for the third time in his prep career and is coming off an all-district season with 1,300 passing yards and 14 touchdowns to just two interceptions.

"It is always nice, those first couple years, you're still getting used to things," Burt said. "You just feel a lot more knowledgeable about the goals and what we can do."

He's already one of the more poised quarterbacks in the district, but he was able to show of his mobility to the tune of nine touchdowns. With the graduation of the Knights top-two rushers, he could get more carries.

And he's ready for that.

"I definitely think it is possible," he said.

McCardle admitted early in the year that Newman might favor the pass over the run. He's got options to replace James Jennings and Jack Maznio in the backfield, but none have varsity experience.

Gabe Lewerke has the most carries from a returning RB with 12 for 38 yards.

"Now, it is time for the new kids to show up," McCardle said. "I know kind of who is out there. We don't have any senior running backs. I've seen some rays of hope."

Noah Hamilton and Toby Keston are in line to see an increase in targets and receiving yards. Both finished with triple digit yards and 17 combined catches.

Hamilton is embracing the opportunity.

"When we spread out, we should be more pass-heavy," he said.

Defensively, the Knights bring back their top four tacklers in Tyler Wolf, Burt, Pete Miller and Hamilton. Keston is anchoring the secondary after recording four interceptions.

Specifically speaking of Keston, McCardle is intrigued about his development.

"He comes in he looks bigger, more confident," McCardle said. "As far as a nose for the ball, he has that."

The Knights scored just 19 points against West Hancock and North Butler, the only two teams that finished ahead of them in the standings. Against the Eagles, it was in the slop.

Versus the Bearcats, they stomped Newman on its homecoming.

"Those losses, we won't forget," Lursen said. "They give us a chip on our shoulder. We want to run it right back in their mouths at their places."

There is a sense of being rejuvenated this fall. Hamilton has the sense that the Knights can make the transition from being a team talked about of winning a district to doing it.

Things have to break their way and the senior is aware of that.

"Just adjusting where we are at as a team," Hamilton said. "We got a good chance."

There isn't an easy game amongst the district. West Hancock remains a threat, St. Ansgar brings a core back and McCardle made sure to mention North Union as a potential party crasher.

Still, the Knights coach knows what his team is capable of.

"We'll know a lot after week one," he said.