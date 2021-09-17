Key fumble recoveries spark Knights past Saints

Maznio finished with a team-high 125 yards and two touchdowns of one and six yards. Burt threw for 108 on 8-of-12 passing, 70 of those yards in the direction of Holmgaard.

St. Ansgar QB Tate Mayer got into the secondary and bolted for a 56-yard score at the 9:52 mark of the second quarter. The Saints, facing a 4th and 3, called a fake punt and converted a 9-yard gain to Hackenmiller to keep the drive going.

It ended with McCabe Hendrickson bulldozing seven yards for his first and only score of the night.

"We got several things we can do off of that," Clevenger said. "It was a big play for us."

The Saints couldn't generate a drive after the Isler fumble into the Knights side of the field until the final one where Isler finished off a 147-yard performance with a 4-yard TD.

They now find themselves at an even .500, uncommon territory for a state semifinalist and traditional power.

"They'll be resilient," Clevenger said. "We have a lot of things we need to improve on. Hopefully learn from our mistakes. We still feel like we have a chance to be a pretty good football team. Our margin is maybe a little (more) slim."