The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 5A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Southeast Polk (7)
|3-0
|79
|1
|2. West Des Moines Dowling (1)
|3-0
|71
|2
|3. Bettendorf
|3-0
|65
|5
|4. Dubuque Hempstead
|3-0
|43
|8
|5. Cedar Rapids Jefferson
|3-0
|36
|NR
|6. Johnston
|2-1
|27
|9
|(tie) Waukee Northwest
|2-1
|27
|10
|8. Waukee
|2-1
|18
|NR
|(tie) Pleasant Valley
|1-1
|18
|NR
|10. Ankeny Centennial
|2-1
|14
|NR
People are also reading…
Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Prairie 11. Marion Linn-Mar 8. Waterloo West 8. Ankeny 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3. Des Moines Roosevelt 3. Council Bluffs Lincoln 2. Cedar Falls 2. West Des Moines Valley 1.
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Eldridge North Scott (6)
|3-0
|78
|T1
|2. Norwalk
|3-0
|59
|3
|3. Cedar Rapids Xavier
|2-1
|49
|7
|4. Le Mars
|3-0
|41
|9
|5. Epworth Western Dubuque
|2-1
|39
|4
|6. Decorah
|3-0
|30
|NR
|7. Gilbert
|3-0
|27
|NR
|8. Glenwood (1)
|2-1
|23
|6
|(tie) Adel ADM (1)
|2-1
|23
|T1
|10. Council Bluffs Lewis Central
|2-1
|21
|8
Others receiving votes: Alleman North Polk 18. Bondurant Farrar 15. Indianola 8. Boone 6. Council Bluffs Jefferson 3.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Williamsburg (7)
|3-0
|78
|1
|2. Mount Vernon
|3-0
|64
|2
|3. Nevada (1)
|3-0
|62
|3
|4. Creston
|3-0
|51
|T4
|5. Webster City
|3-0
|43
|6
|6. Clear Lake
|3-0
|37
|NR
|7. Harlan
|2-1
|31
|8
|8. Sioux City Heelan
|3-0
|26
|NR
|9. Hampton-Dumont
|2-0
|18
|NR
|10. Davenport Assumption
|2-1
|15
|7
Others receiving votes: Fort Madison 6. Van Horne Benton 6. Humboldt 3.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Van Meter (3)
|3-0
|74
|2
|2. Central Lyon-GLR (5)
|3-0
|73
|1
|3. Inwood West Lyon
|3-0
|65
|3
|4. Hull Western Christian
|3-0
|52
|4
|5. Southeast Valley, Gowrie
|3-0
|40
|6
|6. Cherokee
|3-0
|35
|7
|7. Tipton
|3-0
|25
|NR
|(tie) Chariton
|3-0
|25
|NR
|9. Donnellson Central Lee
|3-0
|12
|NR
|10. Osage
|2-1
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Clarinda 8. Sheldon 6. Spirit Lake 6. Monticello 4. Greene County 3. Monroe PCM 1. West Burlington-Notre Dame 1. Roland-Story 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Grundy Center (6)
|3-0
|69
|1
|2. Iowa City Regina (1)
|3-0
|55
|9
|3. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac
|3-0
|53
|2
|4. Treynor
|3-0
|48
|10
|5. Denver
|3-0
|46
|7
|6. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca (1)
|2-1
|35
|3
|7. Wilton
|3-0
|31
|NR
|8. Sumner-Fredericksburg
|3-0
|25
|NR
|9. Underwood
|2-1
|24
|6
|10. Hudson
|3-0
|21
|NR
Others receiving votes: Sigourney-Keota 10. Pella Christian 8. Dike-New Hartford 8. Jewell South Hamilton 3. Waterloo Columbus 2. Aplington-Parkersburg 1. Ridge View 1.
|Class A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lynnville-Sully (1)
|3-0
|66
|2
|2. St. Ansgar (2)
|3-0
|64
|T5
|3. Lisbon (1)
|3-0
|48
|4
|4. Moville Woodbury Central (1)
|3-0
|45
|3
|4. Troy Mills North Linn
|3-0
|45
|T5
|6. Britt West Hancock
|2-1
|30
|1
|7. AC GC (1)
|3-0
|27
|NR
|8. Madrid
|3-0
|25
|9
|8. Mount Ayr (2)
|2-1
|25
|10
|10. South Central Calhoun
|3-0
|23
|T7
Others receiving votes: Lake Mills 18. Nashua-Plainfield 10. Packwood Pekin 9. Delhi Maquoketa Valley 4. Columbus Junction 1.
|Class 8-Man
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Anita CAM (1)
|3-0
|64
|3
|2. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (2)
|3-0
|63
|1
|(tie) Winfield-Mount Union (3)
|3-0
|63
|T4
|4. Bedford (1)
|3-0
|54
|7
|5. Remsen Saint Mary's (1)
|3-0
|52
|6
|6. Graettinger-Terril Ruthven-Ayrshire
|3-0
|28
|8
|7. Baxter
|3-0
|26
|NR
|8. Clarksville
|4-0
|24
|NR
|9. Lansing Kee
|3-0
|15
|NR
|10. Westside Ar-We-Va
|3-0
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Gilbertville-Don Bosco 10. Wayland WACO 6. Central City 6. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 5. Montezuma 4. Edgewood-Colesburg 3. Lenox 2. Marengo Iowa Valley 2. Clarinda Academy 2.