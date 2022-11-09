Intact coaching staff of homegrown West Hancock players a key in program success

Kevin Eisenman and Ryan Johnson didn't have the itch to come coach for West Hancock's football program after their playing days.

It was by people asking them to help out.

"Hear we are, 15 years later," said Johnson, a 2001 graduate of West Hancock. "It is cool to be around the program."

One of the previous coaches on the Eagles staff called up Eisenman asking him if he would be a spotter in the press box.

Once a quarterback under the late Bob Sanger in the late 1980s-early 1990s, Eisenman graciously took the one-game offer in 2005-06.

"Never even thought about leaving," Eisenman said.

Those two, plus head coach Mark Sanger and all but a couple of the current assistants, played under Bob during his four-decade tenure and eventually decided to return to the sideline to be assistants for the two Sangers.

The old saying of "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" applies to West Hancock.

"The continuity is really neat," Johnson said. "It is seamless. Everybody kind of knows the way we handle things."

That consistency of coaches for the Class A top-ranked Eagles is one of the core reasons for the success of the program and the players that come through the school.

From fifth grade all the way until high school, the Wing-T offense is educated and taught.

"From there, it is perfecting it," senior offensive/defensive lineman Brighton Kudej said. "Just the little things. Block correctly, just the fundamentals. When you focus on that, the big things take care of itself."

All the terminology is the same. Coaches like Eisenman, Johnson, Paul Francis, Brady Wilson and others are constant faces.

So too is seeing Sanger at lower level games.

"They should understand the basic concepts and start elaborating," he said.

Rhett Eisenman, one of two quarterbacks the Eagles will trot out for Thursday's Class A semifinal matchup against fifth-ranked Lynnville-Sully at 10 a.m. inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, remembers watching his dad coach as a kid.

And now, he's the one running the base package that was grilled into him as a kid.

"You know the offense when you're growing up and you get to high school, you keep adding on to it," Eisenman said. "We're all about tradition."

None of the assistants were anticipating for a life of coaching. Johnson came back to the Britt area to farm and putting on a headset was the last thing on his mind.

Farming, being in the military or other commitments were at the forefront of their minds.

"All of a sudden, I just got into (coaching)," Coach Eisenman said. "Bob said 'Hey, would you be willing to do some JV stuff' (and) kind of rolled from there."

The opportunity to give back to the program that shaped them into the men they are today was something they couldn't pass up once it was approached to them.

Coach Eisenman is the offensive coordinator, Johnson is the offensive line coach. Their consistent faces has helped West Hancock develop Division I recruits such as Rylan Barnes and bulky linemen such as Kudej, David Smith and Malaki Redig.

"That is worth quite a bit," Johnson said. "After that first year, I never given it a thought I wouldn't continue coaching."

Sanger has appreciated his staff for bringing out the best of his players.

"It means something to them while they're here, it means something to them afterwards," he said. "They're not making money doing it, or a lot of money, it is care for the community and try to help young men."

Trust is a factor in a lot of things, but Sanger made sure to state that trust is different than agree. As do most coaching staffs in football, there's times of disagreement.

Yet all of them share the common goal of winning.

"No matter what, they got your back," Sanger said. "When you know you can trust people, you can have open conversations and solve problems."

In four years of being head coach, the last three solo, Sanger has accumulated a 46-2 record. He admits that he is still gaining trust of his staff and he's fine with that.

It has made him a better coach.

"It is a process," Sanger said. "We trust each other on most things, but it is a work in progress. Part of the program."

West Hancock faces an uprising Lynnville-Sully program that is back in the UNI-Dome for the first time since 1986, when it won a state championship. Class A is the only one where the final four are all 11-0.

The other semifinal, Woodbury Central and Grundy Center, is a rematch from last fall.

"They're athletic across the board," Johnson said of Lynnville-Sully. "It will be a battle."

One of the most electric players will take the turf field in Hawks running back/defensive back Corder Noun Harder. The junior has amassed over 1,700 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground.

Oh, and he's had four kickoff/punt return scores, two pick-sixes and a pair of receiving touchdowns. He's also 5-foot-9 and 170-pounds.

"He is there guy," Sanger said. "He's as skilled as anybody. We're going to do everything we can to come away with victorious."

West Hancock's schedule of playing skill playmakers will be put to the test against Noun Harder. Its entire defense has been lightning quick to the ball with 428.5 total tackles and 19 fumble recoveries.

Its biggest test will be bright and early on Thursday.

"We got to make sure we're getting a piece of him at least and then sprinting to the ball, all 11 guys," Kudej said. "If we do that, just like we did the past 11 games, we'll be just fine."

The Eagles have not been shy on running their shotgun package sometimes at a higher rate than their base. And if either is getting bunched up, they have others on counter plays for yardage.

That was a lot of the success versus North Linn in the quarterfinals.

"We'll have some plays that we'll try to test them right away," Coach Eisenman said. "We'll pick and prod until we figure out something."

If West Hancock prevails, it would be in its sixth state championship match in school history and going for title No. 4. It also would attempt to go back-to-back.

The 13-member senior class, who are trying to get their third ring in four years, are embracing the chase.

"It is something that hasn't really sunk in yet," Eisenman said. 'When we were younger, we'd just be hoping we'd make it to the Dome. It is wild."