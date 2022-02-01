'I'm trying to be the next great FCS lineman:' Mason City's Gorder pledges to WIU

Carter Gorder's dream wasn't to play at the top level of college football. While it would have been a perk, that wasn't the end goal.

Mason City's stalwart offensive lineman wanted to be playing in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), one tier lower than the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

"I've been wanting to play in the FCS since I was a little kid," Gorder said. "Being able to accomplish those dreams, is a huge accomplishment for me. The FCS is really spoiled with great linemen.

"I'm trying to be the next great FCS lineman."

That vision is now underway.

Gorder committed to Western Illinois University, a program in the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) via Twitter on Sunday. He chose the Leathernecks over South Dakota State and Northern Iowa.

"They took a chance on me and pulled the trigger, gave me a really good offer which helped my family out financially," Gorder said. "I love the way they're going with their program."

WIU is currently under a new coaching regime as alum Myers Hendrickson, the previous head coach at Kansas Wesleyan University, was named head coach in December of 2021.

Gorder said the Leathernecks weren't in the conversation under the previous coaching staff.

When Hendrickson was hired and he brought along Brian Frana as the offensive line coach, things changed.

"To be honest, when the old offensive line coach was there, we didn't really talk at all," Gorder said. "The big thing for me is we talked about my future in the program. Our visions lined up together. We both click on everything. They run the type of offense I like."

How long did it take the Class 4A first-team all-state player to make a decision?

About three hours.

Gorder went on a visit to the Macomb, Ill. campus on Sunday. He met some of the returning players, talked to the staff and got a feel for the atmosphere.

"It is a close family unit," he said. "The love down there is real. I felt a tremendous amount of love from the coaches, more than any other school."

On the car ride home, Gorder had tunnel vision.

"I was all in, ready to go," he said. "I couldn't get the school off my mind."

So he called the Leathernecks staff to let them now he was on board. Gorder said the difference between them and his other two finalists was the quick relationships he formed.

In conversations, Frana and Hendrickson formed a real connection with Gorder. That stood out to him.

Gorder also went on a visit to Iowa State in the fall.

"A lot of places I went to, I talked to the head coach, but (Hendrickson) was there next to me the whole time," Gorder said. "We had some great conversations. He's the son of a coach that coached there in the past that I have a ton of respect for."

The 6-foot-4 Gorder also was an all-district first team player in 4A. His plan is to major in construction management with a minor in business.

Mason City's population per the 2020 census was just over 27,000. Macomb is at over 17,000 from records in 2020. While it is smaller, Gorder believes he'll fit in just fine.

"Being down there, it felt like home," he said.

First, Gorder will complete his wrestling season at 285-pounds as he preps for the Class 3A district meet in two weeks. Once that season has concluded, he'll be getting ready for his first season of college football.

Gorder is trying to follow in the footsteps of Spencer Brown, the former UNI lineman that was a starter for the Buffalo Bills in his rookie season. Trevor Penning, also a former Panther, is projected to be a first round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft from some mock drafts.

For Gorder, he feels Western Illinois gives him the best shot to play in the NFL.

"As soon as I get there, I'm going to put in a tremendous amount of work," he said. "Let everyone know that I belong here."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

