Hunt taking over as Vikings coach, inherits program still filled with talent

For as long as Trevor Hunt as been coaching, it has been in the 8-Player scene.

The last three years, he has been an assistant – the first two on a volunteer basis – under longtime Northwood-Kensett head coach Dave Capitani. Now, it is Hunt's turn to lead.

Capitani stepped down from coaching the Vikings varsity program after 33 years in which he won 209 games. He is coaching junior high football until he retires from teaching.

"Just kind of a natural fit based on the staff that was returning," Hunt said. "It has been going well."

Prior to coming to Northwood-Kensett, Hunt was an assistant coach at Central Elkader and Seymour. He was the offensive coordinator for Central Elkader in his first season in that staff.

The Vikings were five points and one inch away from upending Kee High in the first round of the 8-Player playoffs. That memory has stuck with some of the impact returners.

"We really just want to make a comeback," senior Monte Sims said. "We still got a whole lot of new bloods coming and they got talent."

There's a new cast of characters that's going to run the offense. Sims and sophomore Colby Eskildsen are battling it out for the starting quarterback spot.

Sims is more of a runner while Eskildsen is more of a passer.

"They both bring unique tools," Hunt said.

There might be situations where both are on the field at the same time. If Sims is at QB, Eskildsen can be out wide. If Eskildsen is under center, Sims can be a running back.

The cupboard of options is far from bare.

"I think my mobility really helps with the passing game," Sims said. "I'm becoming a lot more confident in my passing."

Between Tyler Mills, Josiah Kliment and Drew Wilder – the three-headed monster running the ball – there are 2,191 yards and 34 touchdowns that must be replaced.

Senior Dante Sims, the twin brother of Monte, is the favorite to take on the bulk of carries this fall. He rushed for exactly six yards a carry and four touchdowns last year.

He got an increase in work when Mills went down with an injury.

"I worked with my footwork and tried to get more carries in the summer," Dante Sims said. "I think I'm ready. Even though it is a new offense, people really want to win as a team."

Hunt listed several guys who could be featured in the running game. The three-person offensive line will be different following the graduation of Jace Gentz and Mason Thofson, both more than 275 pounds.

Justin Mills played in every game and earned a couple starts, while Thomas Rodemeyer earned some time when Thofson went down with an injury.

"I was fortunate enough to be able to rotate in quite a bit," Mills said. "It is time to fill in the spots and take on that leadership skill."

The offensive personnel will see some changes, but the principle stays the same. Hunt still expects Northwood-Kensett to be a run-first team with bruising backs.

"With what we're looking to do this year offensively, (Dante) is a great option to have especially for that downhill, hard runner," Hunt said. "The other guys will give us a pretty good look out in space."

Monte Sims anchors the defense after he registered five interceptions last season. Nolan Senne, Treycen Rollene and Dalton Logeman each recovered at least one fumble.

It is a unit that returns the bulk of its playmakers. The Sims brothers combined for 68.5 tackles.

"Every senior wants to be a leader," Monte Sims said. "I want to become a better leader for the entire team. If you don't have a good front, you're not going to have a good secondary."

What the Vikings lack is pass rushing. Tyler Mills, Logan Mayberry and Drake Tiedemann all finished with at least four sacks and four tackles for loss. Justin Mills and Senne bring the best pass rushing numbers back with more than two sacks and four tackles for loss.

Hunt is eyeing those two as potential breakout stars.

"Definitely," he said.

Eight-Player District 2 proved to be one of the most competitive districts last fall. Northwood-Kensett needed a Week 8 victory over Bishop Garrigan to get into the playoffs, the final of three wins in a row to close the regular season.

The top three teams of GTRA, Harris-Lake Park and the Vikings were separated by just a game.

"This is going to be one of the most competitive districts I've been a part of," Mills said. "Go right at them, match their energy and do better."

Even with the changing of the guard and relying on new offensive weapons, Northwood-Kensett has the expectation to routinely compete for a playoff berth and district title.

That's not going away anytime soon.

"We still got a lot of young people than can play," Dante Sims said. "It is going to be a head-to-head battle each week."