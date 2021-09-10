Hough goes wild as Vikings drop home opener to Titans

Junior quarterback Drew Wilder went 4-of-5 passing in their final drive of the first half and found tailback Josiah Kliment on a flat rout for a 2-yard TD to make it a three score game – 36-21 – at the half.

Then the breaks went GTRA's way.

Hough fired an interception on the last play of the first 24 minutes and Drake Tiedemann ran down the home sideline and was tackled at the Titans 20-yard line.

Northwood-Kensett chewed up more than six minutes of clock on its first drive of the second half. Facing a 4th and 4 from the GTRA 24-yard line, Wilder threw his first imperception into the hands of Drew Schnell.

"He missed his first read who I was told was open," Capitani said. "It is one of those things that happens."

Then on the Vikings next drive on the same spot with the clock hitting zeros, Wilder fired another interception than Jordan Saul ran back to their 20-yard line.

The Titans turned both those turnovers into points.

"That was another where he had (his first read) open early; he took a look for something deeper and he came back to him," Capitani said. "We're OK throwing when we mix it up. Throwing from behind is more of a challenge for us."