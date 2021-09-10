Hough goes wild as Vikings drop home opener to Titans

Max Hough ran left, right, straight and fired a few balls here and there.
It was a complete and total domination from the Graettinger-Terril and Ruthven-Ayrshire junior quarterback.
Hough finished Friday night with six total touchdowns, three rushing and three passing, to pair with 367 yards of offense that led the Titans to a 56-21 victory over Northwood-Kensett in their first 8-Player, District 2 contest.
"He puts a lot of pressure on you," Vikings head coach Dave Capitani said. "He's good back, good thrower. He's obviously a heckuva athlete. He's hard to bring down, he's got speed. Hard to stop."
It was the home opener and the debut of Northwood-Kensett's new home uniforms. GTRA (3-0, 1-0) didn't give its opponents too much to smile about.
Hough's rushing scores went for 38, 3 and 57 yards. The trifecta of passing scores aired out for 15, 20 and 38 yards. The first six times the Titans crossed the end zone, Hough had his finger prints on the football
Of the 18 first downs the Titans offense accumulated, Hough was responsible for 16 of them.
"We definitely didn't come ready to go," Northwood-Kensett running back Tyler Mills said.
The Vikings (2-1, 1-1) had a chance between the end of the second quarter and the first half of the third quarter to make it a one score game.
Junior quarterback Drew Wilder went 4-of-5 passing in their final drive of the first half and found tailback Josiah Kliment on a flat rout for a 2-yard TD to make it a three score game – 36-21 – at the half.
Then the breaks went GTRA's way.
Hough fired an interception on the last play of the first 24 minutes and Drake Tiedemann ran down the home sideline and was tackled at the Titans 20-yard line.
Northwood-Kensett chewed up more than six minutes of clock on its first drive of the second half. Facing a 4th and 4 from the GTRA 24-yard line, Wilder threw his first imperception into the hands of Drew Schnell.
"He missed his first read who I was told was open," Capitani said. "It is one of those things that happens."
Then on the Vikings next drive on the same spot with the clock hitting zeros, Wilder fired another interception than Jordan Saul ran back to their 20-yard line.
The Titans turned both those turnovers into points.
"That was another where he had (his first read) open early; he took a look for something deeper and he came back to him," Capitani said. "We're OK throwing when we mix it up. Throwing from behind is more of a challenge for us."
Kliment and Wilder each had a rushing touchdown, darting 35 and 23 yards, respectively. Mills led the charge with 77 yards on 16 carries. Wilder chipped in 66 yards.
Northwood-Kensett also had three fumbles, one of them lost.
"I totally believe we'll come back better," Vikings corner back Lamonte Sims said. "We're going to work our butts off in practice and we're going to focus up."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.