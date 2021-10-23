Holy Schmitt: Jagger goes nuts in Clear Lake's first round win

Jagger Schmitt is a player of very few words. Clear Lake's running back lets his game do the majority of the talking.

Boy, was it loud on Friday night.

Schmitt broke out in a big way in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs, darting for 174 yards on the ground, hauling in 80 yards receiving and even tossing a 32-yard pass on a trick play.

Oh, and he also snared two first half interceptions.

"I would say so," Schmitt said when asked if it was the best game of his prep career.

Schmitt was the main engine of the Lions offense in their 41-28 triumph over Unity Christian. They moved to 6-3 on the season and now get a date with ninth-ranked Central Lyon/George Little Rock next Friday in the Round of 16.

With the same nickname of Lions, Clear Lake will be making the three-hour bus ride up to Rock Rapids to play at Dick Null Field. The two teams are in Pod 1 with the winner of that matchup facing either fourth-ranked Spirit Lake or seventh-ranked West Lyon in the quarterfinals.

"I hope we can build on some of our successes," Clear Lake head coach Jared DeVries said.

Schmitt may have gotten the spotlight for his second half performance, but the people that block for him made an adjustment, too.

Clear Lake's offensive line was getting beat at the line of scrimmage in the first half. Whenever Schmitt or quarterback Carson Toebe wanted to get up the seam, the Knights stuffed them.

It wasn't just a once or twice type of deal, either. It was multiple plays on multiple drives.

So DeVries switched things up.

"Mostly with our formations, getting (Unity Christian) into predictable alignments where our guys have better angles and we can run down hill," he said.

And Schmitt took care of the rest.

He capped off what DeVries called the most patient and methodical drive of the Lions season with a 29-yard touchdown run on their first possession of the second half.

After Unity Christian fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Clear Lake recovered, Schmitt was back in the end zone two plays later. He added a 5-yard plunge in the third and a 57-yard scamper on the first play of the fourth in which he tiptoed down the sideline.

"Our line executing up front, they came out that second half ready to go and made some plays," Schmitt said. "It is a (talking) point every game."

When teams have had to zero in on slowing down Toebe, Schmitt has capitalized. It is Schmitt's fourth 100-yard game of the season and the most since a 231-yard outburst in the Class 2A, District 3 opener versus Osage.

Toebe and DeVries were thrilled for the senior tailback.

"He's a tremendous athlete," Toebe said. "For him to go out like that, that's huge. I'm real happy. When he can get through that hole, with his speed, he's gone."

"He's one of our best," DeVries added. "He performed big tonight."

Schmitt also caught six passes for 80 yards after entering the night with just eight catches for 87 yards through the first eight weeks of the season. Toebe found him on a flat route for a 5-yard score.

"I finally got some catches," Schmitt said. "He had a lot more time to find me and I was open."

Even the oppositions had to give credit where credit is due.

"He's a good player, he's fast when he gets into the open field," Unity Christian head coach Josh VanKampen said. "He made us pay in the second half."

Schmitt was taking pictures with family and his younger brother, Titan, after the win. It will likely mark his final home game of his career. He left with a big smile on his face.

And a career day to boot.

"Our confidence is up right now," Schmitt said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

