Holmgaard falls in love with football, develops into top weapon for Knights

For awhile, football was a sport viewed by Nash Holmgaard just to stay in shape. After all, he had already turned into one of the premier power hitters for Newman Catholic's baseball team.

Yet being on the gridiron was turning into more of a passion. Suddenly, Holmgaard had the desire to dedicate some offseason time to it.

"I love football now," he said. "It is a fun sport to play."

Friday's Class A, District 2 triumph over Lake Mills was the culmination of that hard work.

The senior tight end for Newman Catholic brought in five catches for a new career high 154 yards and a touchdown, putting a full display of his skills.

"I really wanted to train really hard and get better for the team," Holmgaard said. "It has paid off. Being around a bunch of friends helps."

He creates a mismatch with his 6-foot, 185-pound frame. His speed eluded the Bulldogs linebackers and his strength overpowered their defensive backs.

On the second play of the Knights fourth drive of the game, Holmgaard ran a crossing route in a spacious area behind the front seven and he darted down his sideline for a 66-yard TD.

"Physically, he's gotten himself into great shape and with that came a lot of confidence," Newman Catholic head coach Rich McCardle said.

The Knights wanted to push the ball down the field in the final 30 seconds of the opening half. They started on their own 36-yard line and after quarterback Max Burt took a sack on second down, he heaved a rainbow throw that Holmgaard somehow caught on the sideline for a 47-yard gain.

Teammates and coaches have seen him make more impressive catches in practice.

"Whether it is a broken down play or kind of even with the guy, I know he's going to go up and get that," Burt said. "He's got ridiculous hands. In practice, he makes some stupid one-handed catches."

McCardle believes the light bulb that went off in Holmgaard was in the early portion of last fall. He never had any games that made eyes pop out, but he was methodical in his numbers.

With Doug Taylor electing not to come out for football this fall, it left Newman Catholic with a need for a big play target.

"Nash is a great athlete, he catches well, he blocks well," McCardle said. "He's a tremendous weapon for us."

Holmgaard has put together back-to-back weeks with over 100 receiving yards, the first time during his prep career he has accomplished that. It helps that he and Burt have a connection.

One that doesn't need to be communicated by words.

"We know what we're both going to do," Holmgaard said. "We have simple little signs that nobody can tell what they are."

"We've grown together and it has been awesome," Burt added.

Newman Catholic now sits in the driver's seat for a third place finish in the district. If it wins out in the final two weeks, regardless of what else happens, it will place third in one of the more difficult districts in Class A.

Behind Holmgaard, Burt and the Knights two running backs that eclipsed 125 yards on Friday, they believe their offense is turning a corner and is ready to explode.

"We would've liked to be higher, but it is nice we kind of have that locked," Holmgaard said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

