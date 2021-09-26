 Skip to main content
Hoefer's moment of sportsmanship to be highlighted on 'Good Morning America'
alert

{{featured_button_text}}
Mario Hoefer

Charles City senior Mario Hoefer helps New Hampton junior Carter Steinlage, who was experiencing a cramp in his leg during Friday night's game.

Charles City senior Mario Hoefer has had quite the past few weeks.

Since helping out New Hampton player Carter Steinlage with a nasty cramp late in Week 2's contest between the visiting Comets and the Chickasaws, the moment of sportsmanship has gone viral.

The picture of Hoefer stretching out a player on the opposing team has been highlighted nationally on ESPN's "SportsCenter" and Today.com.

Now, "Good Morning America" will feature the story.

Hoefer and Steinlage will be interviewed on Monday morning around 9:10 a.m. at Comet Field in Charles City for ABC's popular morning show. The interview will be broadcast at 12 p.m. Central Time.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

