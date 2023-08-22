MASON CITY — Building towards the future is a consistent theme around the Newman Catholic football team.

After all, the Knights did lose a four-year starting quarterback and leading rusher, the team's leading receiver and top four tacklers from the 2022 team. Last season, they went 8-2 and made the second round of the Class A playoffs.

With as many as 10 new starters on the field this season, it's natural to think about the future.

And as Newman prepares for its first game on Thursday against Central Springs, head coach Rich McCardle says the young Knights have stepped up to the task of preparing for a new era with the program.

"We are building towards the future again and we have a lot of guys stepping into new roles," he said. "The heavy lifting is on their shoulders now. I think they have responded well."

The core group, headlined by Max Burt, Doug Taylor, Tyler Wolf and Noah Hamilton, left behind a legacy. All the players that return know the standard of success and know they may not be as successful this season.

Senior receiver Toby Kesten said it is time for the new edition Newman to prove itself.

"I think we have a pretty good group coming back, but not as good as last year," he said. "People keep on saying 'We have nobody' and 'They are not as good anymore' puts a chip on our shoulder. We want to win every game."

Kael Hanig, a senior offensive and defensive lineman, was a starter last season. With a lot of underclassman and freshman filling holes on the roster, he said everyone has responded well in the first few weeks of practice.

"There is no real worries, just the maturity level for people," he said. "It's just getting used to playing varsity. It's a big jump from JV and a massive jump from junior high, but I feel like they have what it takes."

After being a pass-heavy team last season, Newman's offense might see a little more balanced. McCardle said he wants to see some more possession to help shield his defense that was still a bit behind last season.

Junior Cal McGuire has separated himself in camp so far as the top option at quarterback, but Kesten has seen some reps too. Zach Sheldon will see the bulk of the carries at running back behind an offensive line with four new starters.

"We are just looking to see what works for us," McCardle said. "If we have to lean on running the ball, that would be my preference. That would be best case scenario because we have a good set of backs. We want to keep the ball in our hands."

Defensively, Newman was already hoping to make improvements in 2023. The Knights allowed 24 points per game last season. Special teams is an area McCardle hopes to see progression too to boost the defense.

With less returning production on that side, the focus has been on using their athleticism to prevent big plays.

"Defensively, we are hoping to use our athleticism, fly around the field and make plays and try to get off the field and force turnovers," McCardle said. "We just can't give up the big play."

With a lot of players stepping up on defense, Hanig said he has been surprised by the intensity the new players are all showing. He thinks they have an athletic group too.

"We are going to have to be more disciplined and better with the fundamentals because of all the talent we lost," he said. "It's going to be about doing the little things right, going hard and not giving up on a play."

Overall, McCardle thinks his team is pretty far along with all things considered.

He said that they will continue to take everything one game at a time, but with a wide open district outside of West Hancock and Saint Ansgar, playoffs do not feel out of the equation.

If the Knights continue to improve and avoid the injury bug, they could be in a good position to accomplish that.

"We are getting closer," he said. "A lot more responsibility falls on their shoulders. That's really what we are looking to do is compete. We want to be one of those four teams that gets to the playoffs."

Hanig and Kesten both said making the playoffs is a goal for this team to help get the younger players the experience and end their careers on a high note.

For Hanig, he wants to help the underclassmen develop and succeed in the future, even if it's not this season with him.

"They have the potential to do it," he said. "It's all about keeping the intensity up and going through the growing pains as a varsity starter. It's a lot of mental things for them to believe they can be as good as the group before. I believe they can."

Newman opens its season on Thursday at Central Springs.