Week 3 of the Iowa high school football season is here. Here are North Iowa games to watch

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 1 West Hancock at No. 5 Saint Ansgar

Where: St. Ansgar

When: 7 p.m., Friday

The buzz around Friday’s game: The Eagles have absolutely dominated their first two opponents outscoring Belmond-Klemme and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (115-6) in weeks one and two. Saint Ansgar figures to be a step up in competition in a Class A top-ten showdown. West Hancock won last year’s contest, 32-0. A key for the Saints will to try to slow the Eagles’ powerful run game which is averaging 265 yards per game.

METRO CAPSULES

Lake Mills (2-0) at Newman Catholic (1-1)

Where: Newman High School

When: 7 p.m., Friday

The buzz around Friday’s game: Lake Mills put a licking on Central Springs to move to 2-0 in week two, and face Newman team that solved some questions in a win over West Fork a week after a surprising loss to Central Springs. The Bulldogs have attempted just nine passes in two games but have rushed for 449 yards. Lake Mills’ defense has forced five turnovers.

Clear Lake (2-0) at Iowa Falls-Alden (0-2)

Where: Iowa Falls

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday

The buzz around Friday’s game: The Lions will be looking for their third win in a row over the Cadets. Clear Lake is receiving votes in the latest AP Class 3A Top Ten poll and rightfully so as the Lions have outscored their first two opponents, 82-0. I-FA quarterback Jaden Damiano has passed for 309 yards and a pair of scores.

Gilbert (2-0) at Mason City (1-1)

Where: Mason City High School

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday

The buzz around Friday’s game: The Tigers roll into Mason City’s Hall of Fame game after a pair of hard-fought single-score victories over Carroll (21-14) and Dallas Center-Grimes (14-12). Gilbert has run the ball four times to every time it has thrown it and are led by Will Hawthorne’s 125 yards and two rushing touchdowns. The Riverhawks are looking to bounce back following a shootout loss to Fort Dodge last Friday.

OTHER NORTH IOWA AREA GAMES

Thursday

Riceville at Don Bosco

Friday

Charles City at Waterloo East

Osage at Dike-New Hartford

Eagle Grove at Forest City

Central Springs at Garner-Hayfield

West Marshall at Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Harris Lake Park at Northwood-Kensett

GTRA at Rockford

North Butler at West Fork