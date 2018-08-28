Mason City's football season begin with a less-than-ideal start Friday. Fort Dodge picked up a 48-0 win in the Mohawks' house, looking dominant in nearly all aspects of the game. However, there are reasons for optimism, as well as developments that should shape the season as it progresses. Here are some thoughts and observations from Mason City's Week 1 loss.
Changing a mindset
Matt Berkley wants his players to shed a mindset that focuses on the Mohawks’ inability to erase a deficit once they fall behind.
“Sometimes our kids fall into that trap,” Berkley said. “But they’re working on that side of things, and they’re growing.”
Although football is arguably the most physical team sport, a players’ mentality and attitude can significantly impact results, for better or worse. That mental trap is assumedly easy to fall into for a program that hasn’t won four games in any season this decade, but Berkley insists his athletes are turning that corner, which would likely lead to a morale and confidence boost.
“They’ll get it,” Berkley said. “If we’re playing Week 9 better than we were playing in Week 1, I think we’re doing what we need to do to get these guys ready for life, not just the game of football.”
Barkema shines in otherwise gloomy run game
Despite the Mohawks’ lackluster numbers in the running game, one name in particular from Friday’s box score stands out. Mason City rushed the ball 38 times for 74 yards, which equates to 1.9 yards per carry. K.J. Barkema, however, had an incredibly productive day on the ground, gaining 64 yards on 12 carries, good for 5.3 yards per attempt. Take Barkema out of the equation, and Mason City averaged fewer than 0.4 yards per carry.
Berkley believes his offensive line will provide an advantage more often than not. He credited Fort Dodge for its diverse defensive alignments and looks, but he still believes the Mohawks have an advantage in the trenches. Barkema’s numbers support that claim, albeit a small sample size.
Special teams a positive
Football’s most overlooked phase shined brightest for the Mohawks in their season-opener. No field goals or extra-points were attempted, but that didn’t stop Mason City’s kicking game and return team from exhibiting signs of positivity.
Sophomore Eric Lensing, playing in place of injured senior Eddie Lara, did an excellent job of driving the ball deep into Fort Dodge territory on punts. Lensing punted five times for 205 yards, averaging 41 yards per attempt; his longest of the day went 49 yards. Most of the punts kept bouncing downfield after hitting the ground, despite the soggy field conditions.
Logan Houang looked elusive in the return game, averaging 19 yards on his five kickoff returns.
“If Eric keeps kicking the way he’s kicking, he’s gonna be the guy most of the season,” Berkley said. “He’s handled the pressure pretty well … He looks like he’s a senior out there kicking the ball. He’s got great poise, great confidence.”
Berkley also voiced his satisfaction with the Mohawks’ return game.
“They put us in good field position to start," Berkley said. "Our backs weren’t against the wall. That’s something we can build off of and definitely take advantage of. I think with the way those guys block up front, we’re gonna spring one sometime this season.”
Kuane searching for a rhythm
Mason City senior Jake Kuane got his first career start at quarterback against the Dodgers, but the debut didn’t go as planned. The Mohawks were clearly committed to running the ball early, but after falling behind, they were forced to sprinkle a few passes into their offense. Kuane finished the day 0-for-5 with an interception.
Berkley said he thinks Kuane will begin to succeed after he gets a better grasp of the reads in the Mohawks’ triple-option.
“I think Jake will settle down, and as the season goes on, he’ll get his reads a little bit better,” Berkley said. “When that happens, he’ll be unstoppable. He just has to get those reads down and figure things out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
It amazes me how bad MC football is year after year. They will never get better because of poor numbers and coaching philosophy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.