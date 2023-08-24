Week one of the Iowa high school football season if here. Here are North Iowa games to watch this week.
GAME OF THE WEEK
Osage (0-0) at Saint Ansgar (0-0)
- Where: Saint Ansgar
- When: 7 p.m.
- The buzz around Friday’s game: It’s the annual battle for the L.R. Falk Trophy in a matchup of two Mitchell County teams. Osage won the trophy for the first time in more than a decade last year, 27-19. Both teams reached the playoffs last fall – Osage in 2A and Saint Ansgar in A. Saint Ansgar lost 1,000-yard rusher Tate Meyer, but return Connor King (80-852-10) and quarterback Carsen Sparrow who rushed for 260 yards. … The Green Devils return quarterback Max Knudsen who threw for 1,476 yards and 21 scores in 2022. His top returning receiver is Jake Clark (19-202-3).
METRO CAPSULES
Newman Catholic (0-0) at Central Springs (0-0
- Where: Manly
- When: 7 p.m.
- The buzz around Friday’s game: Newman has won the last two meetings, including 35-7 last year, and five of the last six contests. Senior quarterback Carter Crum returns for Central Springs after throwing for more than 1,300 yards last fall and 13 touchdowns. He returns three receivers who finished the season with double-digit catches – Javont Froiland, Rory Prazak and Will Howes. Newman could have as many as 10 players making their first starts Friday.
Clear Lake (0-0) at Forest City (0-0)
- Where: Forest City
- When: 7 p.m.
- The buzz around Friday’s game: Forest City won just one game in 2021 and three last year so the Indians are trending upward. Forest City is also riding a two-game win streak as it outscored Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Okoboji 78-6 in its final two games of 2022. Junior Ty Dillavou threw for 1,008 yards and eight scores last fall, with running back Sam Klaassen and receiver Jack Thompson as two of its his top returning skill players. … Clear Lake returns quarterback Cael Stephany (1,593 passing yards), running back Titan Schmitt (977 rushing yards and 17 scores) and one of the top prospects in the entire state in tight end Thomas Meyer who had 28 catches for 309 yards and four scores for a team that reached the second round of the playoffs in 2022.
Marshalltown (0-0) at Mason City
- Where: Mason City
- When: 7:30 p.m.
- The buzz around Friday’s game: The Riverhawks snapped a three-game losing streak against the Bobcats with a 28-0 win last fall. Mason City graduated 18 seniors off last fall’s squad including its starting quarterback and top three rushers. Senior linebacker Logan Eide and senior defensive back Justin Riveria are two players to watch for the Riverhawks. Marshalltown won its final four games of 2022 and return starting quarterback Dalen Huston who rushed for 666 yards and 17 scores and passed for 944 yards and six more scores.
OTHER AREA GAMES
Northwood-Kensett at Janesville, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Riceville, 7 p.m.
Lake Mills at AGWSR, 7 p.m.
West Fork vs. Clayton Ridge at Wartburg College, 7 p.m.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at West Hancock, 7 p.m.
Charles City at Oelwein, 7 p.m.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Iowa Falls-Alden, 7:30 p.m.