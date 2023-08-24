High school football kicks off in Iowa this week with a full slate of games. Here are three teams and six athletes to watch in the area.

TEAMS TO WATCH

Hampton-Dumont-CAL (2022 record, 6-4): The Bulldogs snuck into the playoffs last year after a pair of one-possession wins to end the regular season. H-D-C allowed just 18 points per game in 2022 and return most of its skill-position players.

Quarterback Gavin Meader threw for 1,200 last season, completing 60.7% of his passes. He threw 10 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also led the Bulldogs with 386 yards and six scores on the ground.

Tucker Heeren and Scott Harr combined to catch 60 of those passes for 773 yards and eight touchdowns.

H-D-CAL's leading tackler in 2022, Brody Walton, paces the returners on that side. He had 60½ stops last season. Harr was a big contributor on the defensive line with eight sacks and 13 tackles for loss.

Osage (7-3): The Green Devils marched to the second round of the 2A playoffs last season with six straight wins after starting 1-3 with a defense that allowed just 16 points per game.

Key to Osage's success last season was three defensive touchdowns and three more on kick returns. Sophomore Quinn Street had a pair of those.

Linebackers Jake Krebsbach and Max Gast were Osage's top two tacklers last season with 135½, including 10 for loss. Defensive lineman Mac Muller also had 13 tackles for loss.

Max Knudsen returns under center after throwing for nearly 1,500 yards and 21 touchdowns last season. The offense will look different around him, though. Osage lost its top two rushers and receivers.

Saint Ansgar (5-4): The Saints have had great consistency over the past two decades, making the playoffs 18 times in 20 tries, including the last five straight.

The defense was the strong suit last year for Saint Ansgar, allowing 16 points per game with four shutouts. It has key pieces returning on that side of the ball. Christian Michels, Connor King, Regan Witt, Carsen Sparrow and Tyke Remster all had at least 20 tackles and come back.

Replacing running back Tate Mayer will be a challenge, but King rushed for 850 yards last season and Sparrow showed flashes in a limited role.

Saint Ansgar has a manageable schedule to make another playoff appearance.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Beau Kaufman, Lake Mills: Kaufman was a workhorse for the Bulldogs offense last season, rushing for 1,030 yards and 10 touchdowns on 22 carries. He led the team in tackles on defense with 52, including three for loss.

Will Howes, Central Springs: Howes was a do-it-all player last season, leading the Panthers in rushing yards with 577, caught 11 passes for 238 yards and was the team's leading tackler with 65. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Jack Adams, Riceville: As a sophomore last season, the quarterback threw for 952 yards and 13 touchdowns and added another 819 yards on the ground with 12 scores. Adams intercepted four passes and made 24½ tackles on defense.

Isaiah Roe, Charles City: Roe led the Comets in rushing (332 yards on 62 carries) and receiving (18 catches for 231 yards) and added 5½ tackles for loss. Expect the senior to have a bigger role on offense and defense this season.

Sam Klaassen, Forest City: As a junior last season, Klaassen rushed for 273 yards on 47 carries on offense and should be the feature back on offense. He finished as the Indians' second-leading tackler with 62 too.

Parker Moritz, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: The sophomore finished second on the Cardinals in tackles last season with 46½, nine of them for loss. He also had a sack. Moritz should also factor into the offense this fall.