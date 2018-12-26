Barry Andersen wants to find the next face of the Mohawks' football program, but he's not willing to compromise on quality.
Andersen, Mason City High School's activities director, outlined the thorough hiring process he and the rest of administrators are following in hopes of finding someone to take the reigns of Mason City's football team.
Former MCHS football coach Matt Berkley resigned in November, leaving a vacancy at the position. Andersen had the job posted online Nov. 29, and applications will be accepted and sifted through until Jan. 14.
Andersen said he hopes to find the Mohawks' new coach by the first week of February and possibly the last week of January.
"And then, sometime after that - could be the second week of February - we'd announce who our football coach is, as long as there aren't any hiccups along the way," Andersen said.
The hiring process is much more complex than simply awaiting applications, reviewing them and selecting somebody. Rather, Andersen wants each applicant who is seriously considered to interview in front of a variety of groups, which could include players, parents, booster club members, administrators and teachers. Andersen said the candidates would partake in a round-robin interview process, expressing philosophies and beliefs to the people who follow the program closely.
"By doing that, we allow the other stakeholders to be involved in the process," Andersen said. "There's a lot of transparency that goes with that. It's not just one person or a group of three or four people who are making decisions. As far as being able to listen to the candidates talk, present their ideas and talk about their beliefs; it gives them a voice and a chance to ask questions and such."
Although finding someone who will also act as a teacher is preferred, Andersen said it wasn't required. He added that aspect of the process has been a little different because of the timing. He isn't quite sure which teaching vacancies - if any - will be open at the end of the school year because it's about six months away.
The Mohawks have nowhere to go but up after a 0-9 campaign. They've won only 19.4 percent of their games since the 2011-12 season. Drastic changes shouldn't be expected from one season to the next; rebuilding a team takes time, and establishing a culture is a process that typically takes years.
Those changes start at the top, though. Hiring a new leader is a pivotal step in guiding this team in the right direction, and Andersen knows it.
"We're looking for a dynamic leader that we want to move our football program forward," Andersen said. "I'm positive that we will get there."
