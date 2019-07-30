Longtime Mason City High School teacher and assistant football coach Ed Lenius died on Sunday.
Lenius was an assistant coach on Mason City's 1978 state championship team, under head coach Barry Alvarez.
"Ed was a great friend, a very loyal coach, and a very knowledgeable offensive line coach," Alvarez said. "He did an unbelievable job for me, in my three years at Mason City. He really had a great rapport with the student athletes. Ed was truly special to me."
Lenius was known as one of the top offensive line coaches in the area, producing many First Team All-State linemen in the 1970s and 1980s.
"I got a chance to meet with him since I became the AD, and we had several conversations about Mohawk athletics, in particular football. I think that is where his passion was," athletic director Barry Andersen said. "He was a great guy to talk to. Very insightful."
"I would put him in the category of Mr. Mohawk, he wants all our programs to be successful. He was a great guy to talk to, and surely will be missed. "
Lenius passed away while visiting family in Georgia. His family will return to Mason City. Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.
