Josh Reuter has wanted to coach the football team at Mason City High School since he joined the district as a physical education teacher nine years ago. The 34-year-old got his wish on Tuesday afternoon.

MCCSD named Reuter head coach of its varsity football team ahead of the 2023 season. He had served as the Riverhawks’ offensive coordinator for the last three years.

“When I moved to Mason City nine years ago, I remember saying in my interview that I want to be the head coach at Mason City,” Reuter said. “I’ve been working for it for a while. If you include the time at UNI, it’s 15 years of working toward being a head coach.

“I’m glad I get to do it in Mason City. I love this town and this community. It means a lot to me. I’ve just fallen in love with what we’ve got going on here in this town. It definitely means a lot to me to be able to help the community and try to build something special.”

Reuter’s coaching career started at the University of Northern Iowa. He was a volunteer assistant in Cedar Falls from 2007-11, learning from the likes of defensive coordinator Jeremiah Johnson and then-linebackers coach Scott Frost.

Josh coached at Lincoln Northeast High School in Nebraska and Sioux City North after he graduated from college. His duties at both schools ranged from defensive backs coach to junior varsity head coach.

Retuer has played a pivotal role in Riverhawks’ strength and conditioning program since he landed in Mason City. He now instructs a performance physical education class that athletes and casual students can take for course credit during regular school hours.

Reuter takes over for John Lee, who has coached the Riverhawks on two separate occasions. Lee was in charge of the program from 2000-09 and 2020-22. Lee stepped down in November and will remain an assistant on the Riverhawks’ coaching staff, per KGLO.

Lee went 11-14 during his second tenure with Mason City. The Riverhawks have gone 4-5 in each of the last two seasons.

“I want to build the program,” Reuter said. “I want to do things the right way. I want us to be known for doing things the right way.”

Retuer added that he wants to build his team with a strong work ethic and integrity, so his players are set up to lead successful lives after they leave MCHS.

Reuter has been Mason City’s play caller for the last three seasons. He said his offense has been known to utilize multiple formations, but its base set is spread.

Reuter noted that he hopes to have a balanced attack but will adjust his scheme based on the Riverhawks’ personnel. Fifty-one percent of Mason City’s plays were passes last year and 49 percent were runs.

“It really depends on the kids that you have in your program — what you’re going to be able to do,” Reuter said. “I’ve got a base that I like, but then have to be able to adjust each year to what our kids are able to do and what they’re best at. I think the best way to describe that is multiple spread. If I’ve got a kid that can throw it, we’ll throw it. If we’ve got a strong offensive line and run game, we’ll run the ball.”

Reuter has coached both sides of the ball during his career. He started with the defensive staff at UNI and has since made the switch to offense.

Reuter doesn’t consider himself to be a specialist on one side of the ball or the other. He likes to remain versatile and able to coach different position groups on offense and defense.

“Because I spent the last nine, 10 years on the offensive side of the ball, I’m more familiar with that,” Reuter said. “And I’ve got defensive coaches that I can trust to coach the defense. But yes, I feel like I could do either side.”

Reuter will have to replace some key pieces of his offense in 2023. The Riverhawks’ leaders in passing, rushing and receiving yardage are all graduating this spring.

Quarterback Kale Hobart completed 115 of his 225 passes for 1,596 yards and 16 touchdowns last year. He also racked up 266 yards and two TDs as a runner.

Tavien Banks ran for 565 yards and scored seven touchdowns on 130 carries in 2022. Receivers Kaden Tyler and Tate Millsap caught 66 passes combined for 1,214 yards and 13 TDs. Tyler corralled 11 touchdown passes alone this season.

Reuter said team unity will be a key in the program-building process, noting that team chemistry can often impact win-loss records.

“We’ve got to be together and united,” Reuter said. “... It’s just showing kids that we’re in this together. We all want to get better together. At the end of the day, that’s how I mark success — are we all working and improving? Wins and losses will happen. Hopefully more wins than losses if you do things the right way.”