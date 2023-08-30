Week 2 of the Iowa high school football season is here. Here are North Iowa games to watch this week.
GAME OF THE WEEK
Hampton-Dumont-CAL (1-0) at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (1-0)
- Where: Clarion
- When: 7 p.m.
- The buzz around Friday’s game: It is a matchup of two playoff teams from a season ago, with each picking up wins last week. Both also have solid defenses. The Bulldogs dominated Iowa Falls-Alden in the second half behind a big night on the ground from Brody Walton (21 rushes, 139 yards). The defense also forced three turnovers. A balanced rushing attack from the Cowboys led to a big win over Eagle Grove, with Diego Gonzalez running for 79 yards and a pair of touchdowns. They also forced five turnovers and took a pair of fumbles back for touchdowns.
METRO CAPSULES
Mason City (1-0) at Fort Dodge (0-1)
- Where: Fort Dodge
- When: 7 p.m.
- The buzz around Friday’s game: The Riverhawks opened their season with a big second half en route to a win 32-3 win over Marshalltown. Brayden Miller was efficient in his first start, throwing for 169 yards on seven completions. He got help in the ground game too, with Justyn Rivera pushing for 82 yards and two scores. This was a matchup they won at home last season for the first time in 18 years. The Dodgers lost a close one to Webster City, but a strong rushing attack should make things interesting.
New Hampton (0-1) at Clear Lake (1-0)
- Where: Clear Lake
- When: 7 p.m.
- The buzz around Friday’s game: Clear Lake hosts its first game of the season after plowing for 377 yards on the ground last week in a big win over Forest City. Titan Schmitt, who had 900 yards a year ago, led the Lions with 179 in the win. The defense was also stout and came away with a pick-six late to seal the win. New Hampton struggled last week holding onto the football, turning it over six times in a 42-14 loss to Denver. Braden McShane had a big game last week for the Chickasaws, racking up 148 total yards and a pair of touchdowns on 15 touches.
Newman Catholic (0-1) at West Fork (1-0)
- Where: Sheffield
- When: 7 p.m.
- The buzz around Friday’s game: Newman Catholic won the last two meetings by big margins, but West Fork is coming off a win last week that snapped an 18-game losing streak. The Knights will look to establish a run game this week — they had just three yards on the ground in their loss to Central Springs — while trying to limit big plays. The Warhawks came away with three turnovers and turned that into a big game rushing with 204 yards. Sage and Dax Suntken are a tough West Fork duo to stop.
OTHER AREA GAMES
Central Springs at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.
Forest City at Algona, 7 p.m.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Osage, 7 p.m.
Northwood-Kensett at GTRA, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Harris-Lake Park, 7 p.m.
Riceville at North Iowa, 7 p.m.
Saint Ansgar at North Union, 7 p.m.
West Hancock at Belmond-Klemme, 7 p.m.
South Tama at Charles City, 7:30 p.m.