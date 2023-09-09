MASON CITY – Gilbert scored the final 12 points of the game to rally past Mason City for a 27-15 victory Friday on Hall of Fame Night.

The Riverhawks (1-2) turned two Tiger turnovers into touchdowns, the second gave Mason City at 15-14 lead in the fourth quarter.

But Gilbert quarterback Connor Rash scored on a 28-yard run on a 4th and 2 play midway through the fourth quarter to give the Tigers (3-0) a 21-15 lead.

Then after Mason City drove inside the Gilbert 40 on its ensuing possession, the Riverhawks had to turn the ball over on downs.

It looked like Mason City would get the ball back with the Tigers facing a 3rd and 11 from their own 38, but Rash found a wide-open Will Hawthrone for a 65-yard score after the fullback snuck out of the backfield and was undefended by the Riverhawks.

“I’m proud of the way our kids played,” Mason City head coach Josh Reuter said. “They fought their tails off and that is all I asked of them.”

FOUR DOWNS

Opportunistic Riverhawks: Mason City had some nice drives that stalled, but when opportunity was presented to score the Riverhawks took advantage.

Mason City scored all 15 of its points off Gilbert turnovers.

Two plays after the Riverhawks recovered a Connor Rash fumble, Rivera swept off left tackle and scored nearly untouched to give Mason City an 8-0 lead with 11:11 left in second quarter.

Then after Gilbert scored the next 14 points, and multiple Riverhawk drives stalled, lightning struck again as Mason City recovered another fumbled deep in Tiger territory to set up an ESPN Top Ten worthy score.

What a play: Great penetration by the Mason City defensive line allowed the Riverhawks to hit Gilbert running back Will Hawthorne almost immediately after he was handed the ball forcing a fumble.

Andrew Novak recovered the fumble for Mason City with .9 seconds left in the third quarter at the Gilbert 14.

Mason City went backward on its first play from scrimmage as Miller was sacked for a 10-yard loss. Then facing a 3rd and 20 from the Tiger 24, Miller was once again forced out of the pocket.

Running to his right, Miller threw across his body but hit Kruger in stride in the middle of the end zone. Kruger bobbled the ball briefly before dragging his back foot to score the touchdown giving Riverhawks a 15-14 lead with 11:44 left in the fourth.

“When they were given to us we took advantage,” Reuter said. “That is what you have to do to win tight ball games and we just came up a little short.

“That is two seniors that have worked together for a long time at all the levels,” Reuter added of the Miller to Kruger connection.

What needs to be shored up: While Gilbert gashed the Mason City defense time and time again with fullback power runs as Hawthorne and Tayshawn Gillen combined to rush for close to 200 yards, Reuter said it wasn’t for a lack of effort.

Mason City also gave up a touchdown on a blocked punt by Hawthorne and a scoop and 25-yard scamper by Gillen that gave Gilbert a 14-8 lead.

“Sure Gilbert made some plays, but that is the nature of the game,” Reuter said. “Our kids did everything we asked of them to do tonight. We have to continue to take advantage of our opportunities. We missed some big shots tonight that could’ve changed the game.”

Hobart is dangerous with ball in his hands: Sophomore wide receiver Drew Hobart showed his big-play ability in both the return and pass game.

Hobart had a pair of kickoff returns of 35 plus yards, and turned several short pass plays in the flat into big gains.

His biggest catch came after Gilbert took a 21-15 late when he hauled in a 30-yard reception from Miller when he leaped high into the air and dragged a foot in bounds to put the Riverhawks inside the Tiger 40 with under four minutes to go.

“When we met last Sunday, it was how do we get that kid the ball,” Reuter said. “He does some very special things, and we are really excited for that sophomore. He is only going to continue to get better.”

