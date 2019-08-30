Fans should expect plenty of offensive fireworks on Friday when the Clear Lake Lions open their season at home against the Osage Green Devils.
Senior and Southern Illinois commit Jaylen DeVries will take the snaps for the Lions, while new starter Collin Muller will do the same for the Green Devils.
DeVries, the son of Clear Lake head coach and former NFL defensive end Jared DeVries, passed for 1828 yards in 2018, on 161 pass attempts. He was the Lions’ third leading rusher last season, as he ran for 273 yards on 71 carries.
Since the two teams began playing on a yearly basis in 2014, Clear Lake has won every matchup. Last season, the teams opened the season against each other, a game the Lions won 55-40. The Lions are coming off of a 7-2 season, but were left without a postseason spot last year.
With a college-bound quarterback, and a chip on their shoulder, Osage head coach Matt Finn knows that the Lions could be dangerous.
“They’re such a well-coached team, and their schemes are pretty fun to watch,” Finn said. “We see a lot of old-school stuff in North Iowa, which is still very solid football, it’s just different. It’s like watching a couple of college teams when we get together, because our schemes match up really well.”
According to coach DeVries, the Lions are just evolving with the game of football, and agrees with Finn that the pass-heavy offenses make the two teams unique in North Iowa.
““As the game of football evolves, you are seeing a lot more spread offenses, with run-pass options, and that sort of thing,” DeVries said. “I don'’t think it is just our two programs, but the game of football is definitely evolving, and we’re trying to keep up with that as a school and a program.”
Finn and the Green Devils have faced Jaylen DeVries several times, and they hope that keeping him from throwing long bombs to his wide receivers will allow them to finally come out on top.
“He does a lot of things to us,” Finn said. “His sophomore year, when we thought we took away the pass, they went to the option late in the game and really shredded us apart. He’s kind of a complete athlete, and he just doesn’t make mistakes.”
The Green Devils are coming off of a 7-3 season, and have a new quarterback as Muller replaces All-State player Brett Bobinet. Returning for the Green Devils are top rushers Zach Williams and Spencer Mooberry, along with top receivers Gage Belz and Thor Maakestad.
While the Green Devils will be a challenging opponent for the Lions, DeVries is confident that his team will be prepared, mostly due to how similar the teams are.
“The good thing, as far as our preparation goes is we have talented skill guys as well," DeVries said. "Both our offensive and defensive skill players are competing on a daily basis against great athletes on our own team. That’s why I think it’ll be such a great game.”
