FORT DODGE -- For 18 consecutive years, the Fort Dodge football program had complete control of its series with Mason City.

Last season's loss to the Riverhawks put the Dodgers at a sudden - albeit potentially temporary - crossroads in the rivalry.

Playing with a renewed sense of urgency and focus, head coach Nik Moser's squad took the Decker Sporting Goods travel trophy back with an impressive 42-21 victory in their home opener on Friday inside Dodger Stadium.

Sophomore Dreshaun Ross ran for a career-best 226 yards and three touchdowns to spearhead the Fort Dodge attack. It was symbolic of the way the night went; the Dodgers imposed their will up front and on the ground, accumulating 304 rushing yards while surrendering just 34 to Mason City.

"This one is always important, of course," said the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Ross, a state wrestling champion who already holds Div. I football offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Missouri, Purdue and Minnesota. "It's Mason City. We have it circled. And it's no secret that we didn't play well last year up there (in a 35-30 loss that snapped FDSH's 17-game win streak against the Riverhawks). So we felt like it was important to come out, do a better job of executing and take care of business.

"This was physical, old-school football, which is the best kind - when you're able to just wear your opponent down, and they aren't able to do much to stop you."

Fort Dodge junior Jase Nekvinda completed an efficient 7 of 9 passes for 153 yards and a pair of scores. In addition to the Adams touchdown, Nekvinda found a streaking Cal Hartman up the middle of the field for a 77-yard TD strike on the opening play of the second quarter. Working out of a flex tight end slot, Hartman was yanked and almost dragged down before hauling in the pass and hitting paydirt anyway, leaving the pass interference flags - and the Riverhawk defenders - in his wake.

Ross's TD runs covered 6, 46 and 39 yards. Fellow sophomore Noah Daniel also hit paydirt from four yards out.

The Dodger defense forced seven Mason City punts and allowed just 1.4 yards per carry. Senior Zeke Pineda and juniors Royce Pederson and Jonathan Brown recorded sacks.

Senior quarterback Brayden Miller had 196 passing yards for the Riverhawks (1-1 overall), but Miller was under duress most of the night. He had touchdown passes to sophomore Drew Hobart covering 22 and 76 yards in the first half, but only had 58 passing yards after the intermission.

Mason City had trounced Marshalltown in its opener, 32-3.

There was a long delay in the second quarter when Riverhawk senior Reed Kruger went down with an injury after making a catch and getting hit near the FDSH sidelines. Both teams kneeled in silence first, then gathered together on the field to share a moment and exchange gestures of sportsmanship while Kruger was being treated a few feet away.

Kruger would eventually leave the field under his own power.

This was the 108th meeting between Fort Dodge and Mason City in a series that dates back to 1912. The Dodgers now hold a 58-42-8 all-time lead.