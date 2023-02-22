Osage High School has a new head football coach. The Green Devils named Chris Kyhl to the position Tuesday afternoon.

Torian Wolf, the Green Devils’ previous head coach, resigned in January to pursue other opportunities closer to his hometown in Minnesota. With offseason strength and agility training ramping up, Osage quickly filled the opening.

“Coach Wolf resigned about a month, month and a half ago,” Kyhl said. “I had basically said when he stepped down that I was interested in the position. I’ve been with the staff for seven years here at Osage. We did an internal interview, and they decided to hire me. I’m pretty excited to take a step up and try to put my own footprint or handprint — however you want to look at it — on the program.”

Kyhl’s stint at Osage began in 2017, when he coached the offensive and defensive lines. He became defensive coordinator in 2019.

Before he moved to Osage, Kyhl coached at Burlington high school for four years. He took on a number of different roles with the Grayhounds, including positions on the varsity and JV coaching staffs.

Kyhl held his first team meeting as Osage head coach Tuesday, stressing the importance of offseason workouts. Kyhl said he wants his athletes to compete in multiple sports and participate in football strength and agility training when they can.

“Especially at a school our size, we have to have multi-sport kids,” Kyhl said. “We try and share kids as much as we possibly can. And that’s important to the success of all of our programs.”

Kyhl inherits a team that went 7-3 in 2022. The Green Devils lost to OABCIG in the second round of the IHSAA Playoffs.

Khyl said the Green Devils emphasized their run game last season because they had size along the offensive line. Osage rushed for 1,382 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Green Devils gained 1,528 yards through the air last year. Quarterback Max Knudsen, who will be returning in 2023, tossed 21 of the Green Devils’ 22 passing touchdowns.

Kyhl said he doesn’t anticipate making any large-scale changes to Osage’s schemes next season. He will, however, adjust his offensive and defensive strategies based on the Green Devils’ personnel.

“I think, up here, we’ve always tried to do what’s best for the group of kids we have,” Khyl said. “We just have to modify depending on what we have. You know, one year we may have a quarterback that’s really good. So, we’ll throw it around. Then, the next year, we might have a big offensive line where we can run it more. We’re just trying to fit the scheme to what we have.”

Kyhl said that the Green Devils may try to spread their offense out a little bit next season and focus on getting the ball to playmakers in space. He added that nothing is set in stone yet because it's hard to settle on an offensive style before organized team practices have begun.

Kyhl still wants to start establishing a team identity during the offseason — even if playbook specifics aren’t finalized.

“That’s always going to be my biggest thing — we’re going to play hard no matter what the scoreboard says,” Kyhl said. “That’s something I’ve stressed to them as their defensive coordinator the last five years.

“I don’t want to be able to tell the difference with how you play between the first quarter and the fourth. We’re going to play hard all the time. I want us to be physical. I want us to carry ourselves the right way.”

On top of his coaching duties, Kyhl is a computer science and math teacher at Osage. He is also the current head coach of the Green Devils’ esports team and a National Honor Society advisor.