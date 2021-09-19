Healthy Toebe-Schmitt duo has Clear Lake football's hopes high

Clear Lake senior running back Jagger Schmitt had just 129 yards of rushing between the first three games of the season heading into Friday night's game at Osage.
By the time the first quarter was over, Schmitt already had 100 yards on the ground against the Green Devils.
He finished with over 200 yards and a score in a come-from-behind win over Osage. Clear Lake earned 39-32 victory in Class 2A, District 3 action.
"Stats can be a little bit misleading," Clear Lake head coach Jared DeVries said. "He didn't play running back the first two weeks. He was hurt. He didn't play Week 1. Week 2 we didn't want him to run the ball. Really last week was his first night at running back."
"Heck of a talent, and a heck of a competitor. Proud of him."
With the return of Schmitt to the backfield, the Lions now boast one of the top backfield tandems in all of Class 2A with Schmitt and senior quarterback Carson Toebe.
Toebe, a dual-threat standout, has thrown for nine touchdowns and rushed for five through the first four games of the season. With a healthy Schmitt next to him, opposing defenses will be forced to prepare for two standouts.
"He's very nice to have alongside me," Toebe said about Schmitt. "He's my side-kick back there. It's nice to have him back."
The return of a healthy Toebe-Schmitt duo couldn't have come at a better time.
After winning their season-opener, the Lions struggled the next two weeks. Clear Lake took a 47-23 loss to Algona in Week 2, and a 48-17 loss to Dike-New Hartford in Week 3.
A win against Osage in the district-opener was the perfect remedy for a forgettable two-week stretch.
"It's huge. We needed a win," DeVries said. "We didn't practice well this week. We were a little bit down on ourselves. For us to fight and come back. That was huge for us."
Pair Toebe and Schmitt with a group filled with dynamic playmakers on the perimeter, and the Lions have all the ingredients necessary to make up a successful offense.
Turning around a defense that has given up 32 or more points in all four of the first few games will be the next item on the agenda for Clear Lake.
Despite the non-district losses, all that matters now is district matchups. Right now, the Lions are a perfect 1-0.
Of course, it's early, but Clear Lake's goal of winning the district championship is still very much attainable.
"That's the attitude. We've all been talking about these next four weeks now," Toebe said. "These are huge for us in the playoff talks. If we can win the rest of these district games and win our district, I really like where we're sitting."
Clear Lake will host Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Lions Field.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.