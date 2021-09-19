Healthy Toebe-Schmitt duo has Clear Lake football's hopes high

The return of a healthy Toebe-Schmitt duo couldn't have come at a better time.

After winning their season-opener, the Lions struggled the next two weeks. Clear Lake took a 47-23 loss to Algona in Week 2, and a 48-17 loss to Dike-New Hartford in Week 3.

A win against Osage in the district-opener was the perfect remedy for a forgettable two-week stretch.

"It's huge. We needed a win," DeVries said. "We didn't practice well this week. We were a little bit down on ourselves. For us to fight and come back. That was huge for us."

Pair Toebe and Schmitt with a group filled with dynamic playmakers on the perimeter, and the Lions have all the ingredients necessary to make up a successful offense.

Turning around a defense that has given up 32 or more points in all four of the first few games will be the next item on the agenda for Clear Lake.

Despite the non-district losses, all that matters now is district matchups. Right now, the Lions are a perfect 1-0.

Of course, it's early, but Clear Lake's goal of winning the district championship is still very much attainable.