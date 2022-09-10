HD-CAL developing strong special teams behind Heeren, Harr, Plagge

Tucker Heeren didn't kick at all until the first day of practice. Scott Harr hadn't been to any sort of camps for punting.

Yet when Hampton-Dumont-CAL needed its two special teams aces to deliver a game-changing play on Friday night, the duo came through.

Heeren booted two field goals in the first quarter and a PAT after the Bulldogs lone touchdown that ended up being the difference and Harr averaged over 40 yards on five punts to flip field position.

"I showed up to practice first day and they said 'Tucker, you're going to be kicking again,'" Heeren said. "I was like 'Alrighty.'"

That unit was one of the main focal points in HD-CAL's 13-6 upset victory over Class 2A No. 8 Southeast Valley on Friday night, marking the programs first 3-0 start in eight years.

And after going 0-5 against top-10 opponents all of last fall, this group that had to replace 19 seniors and several starters now own a victory over a ranked foe.

"We were in those situations and we saw what we'd have to do to win," Harr said. "This year, we're putting those plans into action."

Those two may not have done summer work, but the player that hikes them the ball did.

Junior Gage Plagge was immersed in the role of long snapper so much so that he went to long snapper camps and honed in on his technique.

"That's his role, he accepts it," HD-CAL head coach Cole Miller said. "It is awesome to have a kid like that is willing to put in the time that not a lot of people like to do."

Plagge is the unsung hero that allows field goal kicks to be clean, or Harr to have good room to punt. He doesn't go unnoticed in the locker room after each win.

And his teammates made sure he gets just as much credit.

"All of his snaps are nice, tight spirals," Harr said.

Harr booted two punts right at the Jaguars 1-yard line. He called the first one "lucky" as he angled it and the ball nestled just inside the pylon for one his craftier punts.

The second one took a Bulldogs bounce and rolled all the way until their gunners stopped it just before it reached the end zone.

"I'm really thankful for our guys running down there as fast as they could," Harr said. "They were smart."

The junior defensive end/tight end iced the game with a sack on fourth down that prevented any chance of a Southeast Valley comeback.

Miller understands Harr isn't just an offensive and defensive menace. His leg created a battle the Bulldogs were on the right side of.

"He's been a big asset and he barely gets any breaks, so he's well-conditioned," Miller said.

Heeren's first field goal into the wind was good from 43 yards, which broke an 18-year old school record for the longest made field goal. He added a 37-yarder later to make it a 6-0 HD-CAL lead.

He is now 3-for-4 on field goals and 10-for-12 on PAT's this season.

"The guys I got around me this year, they inspire me to do great things," Heeren said. "Means a lot they are supporting me."

The Bulldogs have had a firmer grasp on how much special teams can do for a team that is trying for a second straight winning season. Miller admitted at times it was an area that wasn't a strength.

Now, it is.

"Special teams is huge if you want to win close games," sophomore quarterback Gavin Meader said. "It is a big part of the team when you can get it rolling."

Kick return and punt return coverage didn't allow the Jaguars to gain a significant field advantage. Coupled with a defense that hasn't allowed double figures, the Bulldogs believe they are playing their best football.

They are a program trying to learn how to win again after years of losing.

"I do think we're learning how to compete on a consistent level," Miller said. "I hope that they can keep putting themselves in positions to be successful."