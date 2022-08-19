HD-CAL building back into prominent playoff, district title contender

When Marco Guerrero and Tony Valenzuela were playing football in middle school, they had a bunch of their classmates out with them.

That number has whittled down to six for Hampton-Dumont-CAL.

"We worked hard throughout all these years," Valenzuela said.

Those two plus Will Sackville, Brayden Johnson, Chase Spradlin and Chase Foreman make up the senior leadership the Bulldogs will turn to following the graduation of a nearly 20-person senior group.

Those six saw the potential of the program when they would be thrusted into varsity action. Slow, but steady progress allowed HD-CAL to get into the Class 3A playoffs via a 5-4 record and a strong RPI last fall.

"Anytime you can make the playoffs, hopefully we can repeat some of that success," second-year head coach Cole Miller said. "We can pickup from where we left off."

The standard has been met. Now, comes the consistent part. The Bulldogs haven't had back-to-back winning seasons a run of three straight from 2013-15.

The pieces are in place for another above .500 campaign.

"It feels like we're definitely back and we have a chance to compete for the playoffs every year now," junior defensive end Scott Harr said. "Hopefully for the next couple years, we're right in the mix."

Perhaps the strongest component HD-CAL trots out for its season opener against county rival West Fork on August 26 will be the secondary that brings everyone back.

Guerrero, Valenzuela, Sackville and Gavin Meader combined for 10 interceptions last season and they were able to tackle in open space on a consistent basis.

Meader had 42 to lead the bunch.

"That'll be a huge strength," Guerrero said. "I've seen a lot of picks this offseason. We have this chemistry you can't describe."

They're a fast group of four. Their football IQ has gotten higher. It is the group that has the most experience back.

No one is wavering in confidence.

"We've been getting closer with each other," Valenzuela said.

Guerrero mentioned there will be some moving parts in the defense and some will have newer roles. Still, there is a sizable amount of high impact guys returning to the mix.

Miller is expecting that side of the ball to be the backbone of the Bulldogs season.

"Them being able to feel more comfortable and the confidence they had with the defensive scheme, obviously with team chemistry, it gets easier," he said. "We've added some things to hopefully give us an edge."

Junior Scott Harr anchors the front seven after recording team-highs in sacks (three) and tackles for loss (14) his sophomore year. He feels stronger and more confident this season.

And expects the numbers to go up, even with the possibility of being the person teams will try to stop.

"I'm really looking forward to the challenge it brings," Harr said.

His teammates aren't too concerned about an opposition being able to contain the 6-foot-2, 220-pound specimen.

"The things he did was pretty awesome," Guerrero said. "I'm excited to see what he can do."

Against the top teams in 3A – Independence, West Delaware and Humboldt, the opponent in the first round of the playoffs – the Bulldogs allowed at least 40 points and struggled to score. They believe things can be flipped.

The schedule HD-CAL put together was strong enough for a Rating Percentage Index (RPI) of 0.5525, the 15th highest in 3A. That allowed it to nab one of the four at-large spots.

It would rather not let math factor into a playoff path this fall.

"I think that'd be a confident boost, not being the team that snuck in, but actually being the team everyone knows made it," Harr said.

The offense will have a new quarterback and new pass catchers following the departures of Cal Heeren (QB) and all-state receiver Tate Schmitt (WR).

It was a QB competition between Meader and Sackville all summer and into fall camp. Miller stated that it will be Meader that gets the start against the Warhawks next week.

"The first thing that jumps out to me is his intelligence," Miller said. "He gets the ball out pretty quick. That will be key for us."

Sackville will still be on the field. There's a handful of athletes Meader will have to get the ball to.

Guerrero returns the most rushing and receiving yards at 458 and 293, respectively. He found the end zone seven times last season. Miller dubbed him a "Swiss army knife" for the Bulldogs.

That's a title Guerrero likes.

"I take that as a compliment," he said. "The coaches trust me to make plays."

Karter Janssen and Brody Walton should also factor into the running game. Harr will be big bodied tight end in the passing game.

HD-CAL, even with some new faces, still expects to put points on the board.

"I think (Gavin) is ready for it," Valenzuela said. "He can lead the team and he knows what to do with the ball."

Miller took over at his alma mater with the hopes he can revitalize a program and get them back to winning. After one year, he's aiming to duplicate it.

Which means a longer stay in the postseason and he thinks this team can do that.

"Everyone will bring their best on Friday nights and it is going to be a dogfight," Miller said.