Hampton-Dumont-CAL football upsets 2A No. 8 Southeast Valley in defensive slugfest

Tucker Heeren and Tony Valenzuela discussed a play that could turn the tide to start the second half.

During the first half, Hampton-Dumont-CAL ran a bubble screen that Heeren and Valenzuela saw the defensive backs from Southeast Valley bite hard on. The play itself didn't come to full fruition.

"I actually missed my block and Tony got killed, which I apologized to him before," Heeren said. "I said to Coach Miller 'This corner is biting hard' I said 'If I go, it'll be wide open.'"

The only reason the Bulldogs got the ball to open the final 24 minutes was because they won the coin toss, deferred to the Jaguars and the latter decided to kick off in the first half which subsequently means they kickoff to start the second half.

It caught HD-CAL's sideline and captains at midfield by surprise.

"It is the first time I've seen that, I don't think they did it on purpose," sophomore quarterback Gavin Meader said.

So a little early Christmas present was gifted to the Bulldogs on Friday night. They weren't interested in a return receipt.

On the bubble screen, Meader connected with Heeren and darted 76 yards to the Jaguars 2-yard line and they cashed in to snare momentum and eventually hang on and triumph over Class 2A No. 8 Southeast Valley 13-6 in a Week 3 contest at Hampton-Dumont High School.

For the first time since 2014, HD-CAL (3-0) is perfect heading into Week 4 next Friday night.

"That was just one heckuva team win," Bulldogs head coach Cole Miller, the QB on that '14 team, said. "These kids are gutting it out for four quarters and it is because they had great role models to look up to."

In contests against top-10 foes last year in a rugged schedule, HD-CAL didn't win once. By the time halftime hit, it was down heavy and not within reach of an upset.

Even with the graduation of 19 seniors, this is far from a rebuilding year.

"A lot of people doubted us," Heeren said. "We came back stronger than ever."

Through three games, the Bulldogs have yet to allow more than 10 points. They had two interceptions in the secondary and four sacks in the front seven. Two came on the final drive by the Jaguars (2-1).

Chase Spradlin sacked Southeast Valley QB Dalton Crouse on third down for a nine-yard loss. On fourth down, Scott Harr got into the backfield and wrapped up Crouse for the game-sealing sack.

Meader bulldozed his way for a 10-yard gain with under 90 seconds left that completed the upset.

"We got four, five guys that can come in on the d-line anywhere and get pressure," Harr said. "That is a big part of our defense."

It was far from a pretty first half.

Heeren connected on field goals of 43 and 37 yards, respectively, to put the Bulldogs up 6-0 after the first frame and ended up being the halftime score. The 43-yarder broke an 18-year old school record for longest field goal.

"It is pretty special that I'll be able to remember," Heeren said.

Four of the five HD-CAL drives in the first two quarters got into Jaguar territory. They stalled out at the 27, 26, 20 and 43-yard lines.

"That gave me a little deja vu from last year, and not in a good way," Miller said. "We had some untimely holding calls. We just have to be more mentually tough in that scenario."

Heeren's catch-and-run to open the third was nearly a touchdown before being chased down and tackled. He admitted he was already celebrating and even Meader was prepared to high-five Miller.

A little delayed, but a 2-yard plunge by Meader put the Bulldogs up 13-0 with 10:56 left in the third.

"We'll take a big play," Meader said.

Southeast Valley didn't go away quietly. It pieced together a 12-play, 66-yard drive that featured two 15-yard plus plays on fourth down and finished with a 3-yard score by Brady Hanson with 2:27 left in the third.

Its offense only got into HD-CAL territory once in the fourth. Harr recorded two punts that were down at the Jaguars 1-yard line, including once in the fourth.

The Jaguars lost the field position battle at the end.

"I'm really thankful for guys running down as fast they could to pin those inside the one," Harr said.

Meader finished 7-for-19 with 136 yards passing, 104 of them to Heeren. Karter Janssen rushed for 88 yards on 12 carries and Meader chipped in 55. The Bulldogs were without Marco Guerrero and they could be for the rest of the way.

Miller said he got an MRI on an injury suffered earlier and the thinking is not good news.

"It is not positive at the moment," Miller said.

Some players for HD-CAL played for the first time this season in different roles. It now heads to Nevada next week looking to complete its non-district slate a perfect 4-0.

And, perhaps, vault into the 3A top-10 in the new Associated Press poll next week.

"I think we're playing really well," Harr said.