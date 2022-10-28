Hampton-Dumont-CAL drops playoff opener to Humboldt for second straight year

HUMBOLDT, Iowa – Déjà vu.

For the second straight postseason, Hampton-Dumont-CAL had to make the trek to face a top-five Class 3A squad in Humboldt.

For the second straight year, it was a one-sided affair.

And for the second straight time, Cole Miller had to watch his team hug it out with a participation trophy and qualifying banner as the centerpiece of an after season photo.

The Bulldogs were ransacked by the third-ranked Wildcats in a 39-0 loss at Humboldt High School in a Round of 16 contest on Friday night.

"For one, you got to tip your hat, they're amazing athletes," Miller said. "It was yards after contact. They're shifty for as powerful runners as they are."

Humboldt (9-1) is into the quarterfinals once again and the opponent will be familiar one in fifth-ranked Independence, who clipped Benton 20-17 in the other matchup in Pod C.

The Wildcats had little problem moving the ball against the Bulldogs, scoring on their first six drives of the night. The only time they didn't score was when the second unit was on the field.

Humboldt marched 61, 72, 18, 53, 82 and 60-yards to reach the end zone to build up a margin that took in effect a running clock by the second half.

"We weren't wrapping up," HD-CAL junior Scott Harr said. "We were there, just got to make the play and we didn't tonight."

Tackling was one of the core issues for the Bulldogs. They couldn't bring down Wildcats tailback Lance Coon or quarterback Will Orness until both were well into the second level.

As the season wore down, it was an area of weakness.

"For some reason, we struggled in open field tackles and gang tackles," senior Tony Valenzuela said.

HD-CAL started on offense and got into its opponents territory on running the ball. Facing fourth-and-1, it went for it and Brody Walton was stuffed behind the line of scrimmage.

Humboldt grabbed that momentum and ran with it. Coon finished with over 100 yards on the ground and three scores while Orness had two rushing TD's and a passing score to boot.

"I stand by our game plan," Miller said. "A lot of our pass game is built off RPO's and their defense was doing a good job taking away those RPO's. We had some success, we just got behind the sticks that made it tough for us."

The Bulldogs were dealt with a blow when starting QB Gavin Meader was ruled out after their second offensive possession with what Miller revealed afterwards was a broken hand.

Backup Will Sackville entered and it led to a more simplified approach. HD-CAL was held to six first downs and a couple more on key drives wiped out by penalty.

"You can't do that against good teams," Miller said.

The Bulldogs graduated a loaded senior class and only had four healthy this year following the season-ending injury to playmaker and captain Marco Guerrero.

Still, they snuck into the playoffs for the second straight year.

"I'm grateful they all stepped up and help us get to the playoffs," Valenzuela said.

HD-CAL lost by one on the road to Nevada, kept it competitive with Independence and shrunk the margin of defeat versus West Delaware. Two of those three are in the quarterfinals next week.

It closed the gap against upper echelon teams in 3A, but Humboldt may have given the Bulldogs a stern reminder on what they need to really compete with the top tier programs.

Physicality and details within the margins.

"You have to be a physical team if you're going to succeed in 3A," Miller said. "A lot of times I had to step back and remind myself... that we're a young football team."

"It comes down to doin the little things right," Harr added. "That's what it will take to start competing with these better teams in 3A."

If that gap were to be overtaken, glance at the potential 2023 HD-CAL team.

Meader will return at QB, both of its top ball carriers and receivers also are expected to be back. The entire offensive line and defensive line, most of the linebacker corps and some members of the secondary, will also be in the fold.

"They have the potential," Miller said. "We're set up to do something special next year."

Valenzuela will have to watch from the stands as his football career came to a close. Still, he and the rest of the small senior class leaves no regrets.

"We started a culture," he said. "The guys that were able to finish out built something here."