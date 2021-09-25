Guerrero turning into two-way star for Bulldogs

He'll run by you on offense. He'll roam the secondary on defense. Oh, and he'll be the person you try to slow down on special teams.
Marco Guerrero is short in stature at 5-foot-6 and 145 pounds. Yet he is big in terms of on field production for Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
The junior put together 82 yards of total offense and came away with a first quarter interception, part of four from the secondary, as the Bulldogs blew away Charles City 49-14 in their Class 3A, District 3 opener at Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School.
"Coach Miller trusts me back there and I'm glad to have that trust," Guerrero said. "This district is tough, you can't go in and give half-effort."
Guerrero was the only underclassmen that got reps in the secondary a season ago. He was surrounded by stalwart varsity contributors like Jordan Severs amongst others.
Now it is Guerrero's turn to lead the back four that featured on Friday Zayden Erdman, Tony Valenzuela and Gavin Meader all coming away with interceptions in the first half.
Meader's was a 32-yard pick six.
"You got a problem, you go to Marco," Meader said. "I respect him so much, he works so hard. I wouldn't want to be back there with any other guy. Marco makes the decision and we go with that. We trust him."
Leadership is one of the big qualities Guerrero has taken a step in. He views it is his responsibility to make sure the defensive backs and safeties are understanding their assignments.
"Past couple of weeks we weren't able to capitalize and that gets the momentum going," Guerrero said.
On Charles City's first drive of the game, Guerrero was step for step with Jalil Jones until he wasn't. Guerrero cut in front of Jones and hauled in his third interception of the season.
In 13 games, Guerrero has five career interceptions.
"They said they wanted the ball and we felt disrespected," Guerrero said. "We knew we had to keep our head straight. As soon as I saw the ball, I busted my tail and made a play."
Bulldogs first-year head coach Cole Miller saw in the winter the time Guerrero put into the weight room and to work on his speed and quickness through multiple agility drills.
"He's kind of the quarterback of our defense," Miller said. "He's always on the right note. Very proud of the work he puts in."
It has made Guerrero into a two-way player. A vital one to boot.
He lined up in the backfield and ran the ball six times for 14 yards. He was in the slot during a few snaps and caught three passes from Cal Heeren for 68 yards and a score.
"He's accepted that role as a two-way player," Miller said. "His maturity as been outstanding from last year to this year to be able to be a leader for these guys."
Guerrero got 10 total touches as a sophomore. That number has skyrocketed to north of 50 and quickly approaching 60.
"It is a lot of responsibility," Guerrero said. "I do whatever the team needs me to do."
The secondary got the love and accolades on Friday. With two of the most difficult games on the Bulldogs schedule – at 3A No. 6 Independence then at 3A No. 5 West Delaware – in the next two weeks, that back four will need to answer the bell yet again.
Everyone believes that unit can.
"Play with nothing to lose," Meader said. "Everybody was eating. It was awesome."
