Guerrero turning into two-way star for Bulldogs

Leadership is one of the big qualities Guerrero has taken a step in. He views it is his responsibility to make sure the defensive backs and safeties are understanding their assignments.

"Past couple of weeks we weren't able to capitalize and that gets the momentum going," Guerrero said.

On Charles City's first drive of the game, Guerrero was step for step with Jalil Jones until he wasn't. Guerrero cut in front of Jones and hauled in his third interception of the season.

In 13 games, Guerrero has five career interceptions.

"They said they wanted the ball and we felt disrespected," Guerrero said. "We knew we had to keep our head straight. As soon as I saw the ball, I busted my tail and made a play."

Bulldogs first-year head coach Cole Miller saw in the winter the time Guerrero put into the weight room and to work on his speed and quickness through multiple agility drills.

"He's kind of the quarterback of our defense," Miller said. "He's always on the right note. Very proud of the work he puts in."

It has made Guerrero into a two-way player. A vital one to boot.