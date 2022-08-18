Green Devils not shying away from potential deep playoff push

Torian Wolf has been around teams that exuberate talent. He was the head coach of a Rockford team that ran a dominate three-person rushing attack all the way to the 8-Player title game in 2018.

Now, he's in the midst of his third year leading Osage's football program and the general feeling he had four years ago returns this fall.

"We have really high expectations this year," Wolf said. "We want to make it all the way. If we stay healthy, we believe nobody can stop us but ourselves. The sky is the limit for us."

Far-fetched?

Not to Wolf and the rest of the Green Devils. When they sat around a campfire this summer and discussed goals, several were put on the table to achieve.

Mainly, a 66-minute journey to Cedar Falls in November.

"This is the year to do it," senior offensive and defensive lineman Barrett Muller said. "I think it would be pretty fun."

Osage returns its quarterback, running back, three offensive linemen, a handful of key defensive pieces and a lot of confidence off a Class 2A District 3 title last fall by point differential.

It turned around a 1-3 start with four straight victories to claim the top spot in the district and a home playoff game in the first round.

"We went back and watched those games, it was mental mistakes," Wolf said.

The Green Devils want to be a dominant team from Week 1 of the regular season until the very end.

Two games last year opened their eyes as key reasons why they believe this fall will be different.

Osage let two different leads, 26-21 and 32-31, slip away in the district opener against Clear Lake. The Green Devils were down double digits in their playoff game against Spirit Lake most of the night.

"We (can't) underestimate any team," senior Brayden Onken said. "Staying level-headed will help us a lot. We've done a lot better at keeping ourselves humble."

Some holes needed to be filled, particularly at linebacker and wide receiver, following the graduation of Nathan Havel (WR) and Noah O'Malley plus Ben Miller and Cole Adams.

A couple guys that Wolf coached at Rockford will fill the gaps.

Wide receiver Landon Arends, who was on the Green Devils track and baseball teams over the last few months, will begin his first ever 11-on-11 football season. He'll also be their kicker as Wolf mentioned he went to kicking camps this summer.

At Rockford last year, Arends hauled in 427 yards and seven touchdowns.

"We have good chemistry already," junior quarterback Max Knudsen said. "Once we heard Landon was coming over, we got him on the phone, started working."

Marshal Schlader had one of the highest tackle numbers last year in the state, regardless of classification, with 102.5. He'll slide into the linebacker spot alongside Max Gast and Cole Jeffries.

If there were any concerns Wolf had entering the season, it was at linebacker. Not anymore.

"We have guys that have stepped in," he said.

Osage's defense was loose after a season-opening win over St. Ansgar. It allowed 26, 35 and 39 points, respectively, over the next three contests. All were setbacks.

A Week 5 triumph over Forest City changed the direction. The Green Devils allowed eight points that night, then gave up a combined total of 29 over the final three weeks of the regular season.

"Just the atmosphere here is great already," Onken said.

The offense brings a lot of weapons back, primarily Knudsen under center and Onken in the backfield.

As a sophomore, it was a new experience for Knudsen to be a starting quarterback at the varsity level. He went to a pair of QB camps in hopes of improving the numbers of 1,565 yards and 16 touchdowns.

And decrease the 11 interceptions.

"I definitely feel more comfortable ," Knudsen said. "Just being a young QB, getting too sped up in the offense. That's what hurt me. Getting a year of experience in me, I feel like (the game) will be a lot slower."

Onken was a workhorse back with 183 carries for 926 yards and 10 touchdowns. His usage was high, getting over 25 touches four times, including 36 carries and 256 yards against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.

He was invited to the Hawaii Tiki Bowl, an event that takes place over the winter months, in April.

"I got my legs a lot bigger and that's a big factor," Onken said. "This could be the best offense I've been a part of. We're different this year."

Muller and his brother Mac plus Jeffries anchor the offensive line. All are at least 6-foot and over 200 pounds. If Osage starts Bodie Goddard at center and Tate Williamson in one of the guard spots, the entire o-line will be over 200 pounds.

That makes Muller giddy.

"That'll be fun, hopefully we can run the ball a lot," he said. "I think we can be really good. Should score a lot of points."

The Green Devils were picked to finish last in the district a season ago. They ended up on top and they don't plan on slowing down the momentum being built.

Their viewpoint is the 2022 team has a real chance to make a deep playoff push into November. Osage has won just three postseason games in its history and went to the quarterfinals in 2009.

Its plan is to double that this fall.

"The pieces are there, it is if you want to put in the work," Knudsen said. "We just have to work hard. Everyone's buying into Osage football."