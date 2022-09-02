 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PREP FOOTBALL | APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 34, OSAGE 17

Green Devils let 10-point lead slip away, fall to Falcons

  • Updated
  • 0

PARKERSBURG – The Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons overcame the Osage Green Devils, 34-17, in a tale of two halves Friday at Ed Thomas Field.

Trailing 17-14 at halftime, the Falcons outscored Osage 20-0 over the final 24 minutes to improve to 2-0.

“I think we just needed to just kind of gather our wits at halftime. They adjusted to things a lot differently than what we thought they would, and as long as we got on the same page in the second half, we were much better,” said A-P head coach Alex Pollock “So I’m proud of our guys’ effort and how we executed in the second half.” 

The big play that ignited A-P was a 66-yard third-quarter run by quarterback Gavin Thomas to the one-yard line – followed by a run in by Aidan Junker – that put the Falcons ahead for good. 

The game seemed to start off right for the Falcons with a 27-yard touchdown run by Junker on the first possession, but the Green Devils answered right back with an 18-yard touchdown pass by junior Max Knudsen to senior Landen Arends.

People are also reading…

Osage took a 10-7 lead when kicker Colin Miller nailed a 44-yard field goal, which bounced off the uprights. Down by three, the Falcons’ troubles grew on a fumble which was recovered by Barrett Muller. The ensuing drive resulted in a touchdown pass to junior Max Gast to give the Green Devils a 17-7 lead. 

However, A-P refused to roll over and had an answer. Junker scored on a two-yard run just before half to trim the Falcons margin to three. 

A-P caught a break in the third quarter, when a penalty pulled back what would have been a 25-yard touchdown pass for Osage, instead bringing them to the 40-yard line.

Osage coach Torian Wolf identified this as a turning point of the game.

“It’s a sickening feeling when we think we beat ourselves. All the credit to AP – they played really hard tonight. They were definitely a physical team and definitely had some really good plays out there,” Wolf said. “But offensively in that second half, I feel like we shot ourselves in the foot with that penalty that would have scored us a touchdown and we kind of lost a lot of momentum off that.”

After a failed field goal by Miller, Aplington-Parkersburg made their breakthrough with a 23-yard run by Junker, followed up Thomas big gain to set-up the go-ahead touchdown. 

“My line, they gave me great time – shout out to them – our receivers, I think they ran pretty good routes,” Thomas said. “Osage defense was pretty solid all night long on covering the routes and I just saw a hole, so I took off. Didn’t want to risk an interception or anything like that.”

The Falcons expanded their lead with a fumble recovery by sophomore Gage Johnson on the Green Devils 19-yard line. A-P didn't go anywhere with the fumble and were set up for a field goal attempt when a penalty on Osage changed its mine.

The Falcons decided to go for it bold and Thomas hit Kaden Huttinger for a 14-yard touchdown. Another touchdown at the goal line by Junker after the two-minute warning put the game away, ensuring a Falcon victory.

Apling-Park 34, Osage 17

Osage; 7;10;0;0 – 17

AP; 7;7;13;7 – 34

First quarter

AP – Aiden Junker 27 run (Gage Johnson kick).

Osage – Landon Arends 18 pass from Max Knudsen (Colin Miller kick).

Second quarter

Osage – Miller 44 kick.

Osage – Max Gast pass from Knudsen (Miller kick).

AP – Junker 2 run (Johnson kick).

Third quarter

AP – Junker 1 run. (kick failed)

AP – Kaden Huttinger 18 pass from Gavin Thomas 18 pass (Johnson kick).

Fourth quarter

AP – Junker 1 run (Johnson kick).

TEAM STATISTICS

;Osage;AP

First downs;15;13

Rushes-yards;24-74;45-199

Passing yards;194;129

Comp.-attempt-int.;16-32-1;5-8-0

Fumbles-lost;1-1;3-1

Penalties-yards;7-91;2-16

Punts-avg.; 2-38.5;3-42.0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Osage – Schlader 18-65, Gast 4-6, Knudsen 2-3

AP – Aidan Junker 22-85, Thomas 5-82, Stotler 6-28, Schipper 9-20, Schoneman 2-0.

Passing

Osage – Knudsen 16-32-194 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception.

AP – Thomas 5-8-121 yards and 1 touchdown.

Receiving

Osage – Arends 5-65, Clark 4-57, Tusler 5-44, Gast 2-28

AP – Huttinger 2-42, Wiggley 2-40, Junker 1-39.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Afro swimming cap approved after Olympic ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News