'Golden connection' happens one final time for Bulldogs senior duo

HUMBOLDT, Iowa – As Cal Heeren wrapped up his postgame interview Friday night, he walked back towards the Hampton-Dumont-CAL bench. Standing waiting for him in the front left corner of the south end zone was his wide receiver Tate Schmitt.

The two exchanged one final hug. Schmitt said four words to his quarterback.

“We did something special,” Schmitt mumbled.

You can say that again.

Heeren tossed a 26-yard touchdown pass to Schmitt for the final offensive touchdown of Hampton-Dumont-CAL’s season in the third quarter of its Class 3A Round of 16 setback to fourth-ranked Humboldt 47-6.

It marked the 16th touchdown pass of the season for Heeren and 10 of them went to Schmitt, both career highs for a pair of teammates who speak highly of each other.

“We're like brothers,” Heeren said. "Football is the center of that bond."

“My mom and his mom are really close, we've been friends for a long time,” Schmitt added. "Our brains are just connected."

The two have been playing football since they were kids; Heeren estimates about 10 years. In middle school, Schmitt was attempting to play quarterback and fired in a touchdown pass to Heeren. When the roles were reversed, it fit like a glove.

Or, as Schmitt put it, they have a “golden connection”

“We call it the golden connection because, it is just golden, that's it,” Schmitt said. "He threw me his first pass. It means a lot to me to close out my career with a touchdown from him."

It was golden during the Bulldogs 5-4 regular season in which they qualified for the 3A playoffs as an at-large team. It was golden on Friday when Heeren lobbed a throw to that front left corner and Schmitt pulled off his best Randy Moss impression to haul in the score.

The emotions of the moment were there.

“I forced myself to snap back out of it, try to finish the game,” Schmitt said.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL head coach Cole Miller couldn’t get wrapped up thinking about it. He was already focusing on the ensuing two-point attempt. After the game had concluded, he went back to that final touchdown of a resurgent season.

“That meant a lot to me,” Miller said. "That was a pretty big moment. That'll be one of the moments I'll remember forever."

Heeren and Schmitt were standing in the back left corner of that end zone where they had one final moment in pads and helmets. Tears were noticeable from both players.

The end of the season came quicker than the Bulldogs wanted.

“Coach Miller is a big part of that,” Heeren said. "We just let it get away from us."

Miller knew there was a special bond between the two. As the head strength and conditioning coach as well as a teacher, he would see Heeren and Schmitt always with each other in the hallways between classes.

“You can tell there is chemistry,” Miller said. "Their growth came with the discipline. That was the most rewarding as a coach."

Heeren will begin training for basketball season; Schmitt does not play basketball. That gridiron moment could be the last one they share together on an athletic field for HD-CAL.

“It is very sad to think about,” Schmitt said. "Hopefully track or maybe I'll go out for baseball. I definitely got to see that kid more."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.