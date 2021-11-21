Globe Gazette's 2021 All-Area Football Team

Another fall football season has come and gone.
Eight area teams qualified for the state playoffs, and West Hancock was crowned a state champion. The North Iowa area possessed some of the top talent in the state once again.
This year's Globe Gazette All-Area Football Team highlights 60 players from 16 different schools between the first and second teams.
First team offense
QB - Sr. Carson Toebe, Clear Lake
In his senior season, dual-threat quarterback Carson Toebe led the Lions to a winning record and a playoff win. He was named all-district offensive MVP after passing for 1,385 yards and 17 touchdowns and rushing for 921 yards and 16 touchdowns.
QB - Sr. Cal Heeren, Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Cal Heeren had his best season of his career this year. He led Hampton-Dumont-CAL back to the state playoffs, throwing for 1,472 yards and 17 touchdowns. His 65.4 percent completion percentage was one of the best in the area. He also rushed for 246 yards and three scores.
RB - Sr. Mathew Francis, West Hancock
Mathew Francis was the feature ball-carrier for a West Hancock football team that won its second state championship in three seasons. Francis wasn't afraid of running through, or around, defenders. He was named district offensive MVP after rushing the ball 271 times for 1,923 yards and 29 touchdowns.
RB - Sr. Lorne Isler, St. Ansgar
Lorne Isler rushed for 1,119 yards on 200 carries. The senior feature-back for the St. Ansgar offense averaged 5.6 yards per carry and found the end zone 11 times for the Saints. Isler helped the Saints get to the UNI-Dome in his junior season, and was named first team all-district in his senior year.
WR - Sr. Kadin Abele, Lake Mills
Kadin Abele was one of the top receivers in the state, regardless of class, in his senior year. The 6 feet, 5 inch Abele skied over defenders with ease, catching 33 passes for 858 yards. He also posted 13 touchdowns, which is tied for second in Class A. He was named first team all-district again.
WR - Sr. Tate Schmitt, Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Heeren's top target at Hampton-Dumont-CAL was senior receiver Tate Schmitt. Schmitt finished with 43 catches for 680 yards and 11 touchdowns. The 11 trips to the end zone was good for sixth in Class 3A. He was named first team all-district.
WR - Sr. Nathan Havel, Osage
Nathan Havel continued a stellar football career by posting some of the best receiving statistics in the area. Havel caught 32 passes for 640 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He helped the Green Devils with the Class 2A, District 3 title and was named first team all-district.
TE - Sr. Nash Holmgaard, Newman Catholic
Nash Holmgaard developed into one of the top pass catchers in the area in his senior season. The tight end finished with 37 catches for 655 yards and seven touchdowns. He helped lead the Knights to a third place finish in the district and was named first team all-district.
OL - Sr. Carter Gorder, Mason City
Carter Gorder was one of the top offensive lineman in the state for the Mason City football team. The 6 feet, 4 inch, 265 pound tackle was one of the best blockers in the run game and the pass in the area. He was named to the all-district first team.
OL - Sr. Llan Martinez, West Hancock
While not the biggest offensive lineman, Llan Martinez was one of the best in the state. He anchored a unit that rushed for 3,976 total yards, 55 touchdowns and helped the Eagles get back to the UNI-Dome. Martinez played a large role in helping West Hancock win another state title. He was named first team all-district.
OL - Jr. Ryan Hackbart, St. Ansgar
Ryan Hackbart helped pave the way for a potent St. Ansgar rushing attack that finished with 2,319 total yards and 25 touchdowns. In his junior season, Hackbart was named first team all-district and helped the Saints qualify again for the state playoffs.
OL - Sr. Rafe Van Dusseldorp, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Rafe Van Dusseldorp, after helping his team qualify for the state playoffs, was named first team all-district for the Cardinals. Led by Van Dusseldorp up front, GHV rushed for 1,373 yards and 15 touchdowns over the course of the fall.
OL - Sr. Jett Nehls, Osage
At 6 feet, 2 inches, 270 pounds, Jett Nehls looked the part of an offensive lineman. In his senior year, he helped pave the way for an offense that rushed for 1,182 total yards and passed for 1,565 yards. He was named first team all-district.
First team defense
DL - Sr. Chase Crooks, Charles City
Senior defensive lineman Chase Crooks may not have had eye-popping numbers, but the defensive tackle clogged up the opposing interior offensive lines all season long. He finished with 33.5 total tackles, one sack and five tackles for loss. He was named the Comets 2021 team MVP and was a first team all-district player for the third straight season.
DL - Sr. Seth Hermanson, Lake Mills
Seth Hermanson was a difference-maker on the defensive line for Lake Mills. From the defensive end position, Hermanson led his team with 62.5 total tackles, including 50 solo and 22.5 tackles for loss. His 14.5 sacks this season led Class A and was second overall in all classes. He was named first team all-district.
DL - So. David Smith, West Hancock
Only a sophomore for the West Hancock football team, defensive end David Smith looked like a seasoned veteran. He posted 45.5 total tackles, including six sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss. Smith showed up in the backfield constantly for an Eagles defense that posted five shutouts and only allowed more than one touchdown once in 13 games.
DL - So. Scott Harr, Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Defensive end Scott Harr was a force in offensive backfields all season for Hampton-Dumont-CAL. He ended the year with 14 tackles for loss, which was good for second in Class 3A, District 3. He also picked up five sacks and 29.5 total tackles.
LB - Sr. Branson Peters, Mason City
In his senior season, Branson Peters was near the top of every defensive statistical category in Class 4A. The linebacker finished first in Class 4A with 77 solo tackles, first in the class with four fumble recoveries and second in the class with 93 total tackles. He also had 13 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Peters was named first team all-district.
LB - Sr. Chase Berding, Central Springs
Chase Berding was the top tackler in his district and one of the top tacklers in the state. The senior linebacker finished with 96 total tackles, which was second most in Class 1A. Berding also had 16 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries on the season. He was named first team all-district.
LB - Jr. Marshal Schlader, Rockford
Rockford's senior linebacker was all over the field on Friday nights. Marshal Schlader finished with 102.5 total tackles, which was fifth in 8-player football. Seventy-six were solo tackles. He also picked up 8.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
LB - Jr. Rylan Barnes, West Hancock
Rylan Barnes finished with 73 total tackles on the season, including 36 solo and five tackles for loss. Also good on the offensive side of the ball, the junior linebacker played a key role in West Hancock's overall success. He finished with two interceptions and a fumble recovery and was named first team all-district.
DB - Sr. Carter Thomas, Mason City
When Carter Thomas had the football in his hands, opposing teams needed to look out. Thomas actually found the football often on the defensive side of the ball. The senior defensive back finished with two fumble returns for a touchdown and an interception returned for a touchdown. He was named first team all-district.
DB - Jr. Kellen Moore, Forest City
From the defensive back position, Kellen Moore was one of the top tacklers in Class 2A. The first team all-district junior recorded 83 total tackles, 57 solo, 1.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss. He also intercepted two passes on the year.
DB - Sr. Jagger Schmitt, Clear Lake
Jagger Schmitt was one of the best defensive (and offensive) players in the area. He takes a first team all-area spot after being named Class 2A, District 3 Defensive MVP. The defensive back finished with 43.5 total tackles, four tackles for loss and four interceptions.
DB - Jr. Lamonte Sims, Northwood-Kensett
Lamonte Sims was a ball hawk in the defensive backfield for Northwood-Kensett. The senior defensive back recorded five interceptions on top of his 34 total tackles this season. Sims, a second team all-district selection, helped the Vikings get back to the state playoffs.
First team special teams/utility
Ut. - Sr. Lawson Losee, Riceville
Lawson Losee was the true definition of a do-it-all player for the Wildcats. On defense, he finished with 106 total tackles, which was fourth in 8-player, two sacks and six tackles for loss. He also had two fumble recoveries and three interceptions. Offensively, Losee was just as dangerous. He posted 610 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns, as well as 550 receiving yards and seven scores. He also led his district in punting.
Ut. - So. Mitchell Smith, West Hancock
Mitchell Smith was one of the top utility players in the state for the Eagles. Throughout the playoffs, Smith, normally a tight end for the offense, would come in and play quarterback out of the shotgun position. He threw for 250 yards and five touchdowns, including one in the state title game. He also rushed for 316 yards and three touchdowns and caught three passes for 98 yards and a score. Defensively, he finished with 50.5 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and an interception.
K - Sr. Logan Mayberry, Northwood-Kensett
Logan Mayberry was named kicker of the year in 8-player, District 2 this season. The senior finished 3/6 on field goals, connecting on 33 extra points and recording 37 touchbacks. Mayberry was among the top kickers in the state for 8-player football.
P - Sr. Carson Siemons, Mason City
Carson Siemons was one of the top punters in Class 4A. He averaged 37.7 yards per punts. He also led Class 4A in total punt yards, punting 39 times for 1,469 yards.
R - Jr. Zeke Nelson, Clear Lake
When Zeke Nelson returned the football, kickoff coverages needed to be at its best. The junior finished with 29 returns for 606 yards, averaging over 20 yards per return. He also had two kickoff returns for touchdowns, including a season-long of 85 yards.
Second team offense
QB - So. Max Knudsen, Osage
98 completions, 51.9 completion percentage, 1,565 yards, 16 touchdowns/ first team all-district
QB - Jr. Max Burt, Newman Catholic
94 completions, 61.0 completion percentage, 1,300 yards, 14 touchdowns/first team all-district
RB - Jr. Brayden Onken, Osage
183 carries, 926 yards, 5.1 YPC, 10 touchdowns/first team all-district
RB - Jr. Tyler Mills, Northwood-Kensett
141 carries, 940 yards, 6.7 YPD, 13 touchdowns/first team all-district
WR - Sr. Isaiah Washington, Mason City
37 catches, 577 yards, 15.6 YPC, 5 touchdowns/first team all-district
WR - Sr. Landen Arends, Rockford
28 catches, 427 yards, 15.3 YPC, 7 touchdowns/first team all-district
WR - Sr. Mario Hoefer, Charles City
29 catches, 488 yards, 16.8 YPC, 4 touchdowns/first team all-district
TE - Sr. Drake Tiedemann, Northwood-Kensett
12 catches, 281 yards, 23.4 YPC, 4 touchdowns/first team all-district
OL - Sr. Van Wasicek, Mason City
First team all-district
OL - Jr. Cole Jeffries, Osage
First team all-district
OL - Sr. Mason Thofson, Northwood-Kensett
First team all-district
OL - Sr. Holden Hensley, Newman Catholic
First team all-district
OL - Jr. Max Deike, Clear Lake
First team all-district
Second team defense
DL - Sr. Andrew Snyder, Forest City
44.5 total tackles, 26 solo, 2.5 sacks, 9 tackles for loss/first team all-district
DL - Jr. Lance Helming, Lake Mills
37 total tackles, 31 solo, 7.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss
DL - Jr. Joey Beyer, St. Ansgar
34 total tackles, 23 solo, 2 sacks, 9 tackles for loss/ second team all-district
LB - So. Logan Eide, Mason City
57 total tackles, 44 solo, 1 sack, 8.5 tackles for loss/second team all-district
LB - Sr. Evan Sloan, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
76.5 total tackles, 51 solo, 4 sacks, 11 tackles for loss/first team all-district
LB - Sr. Noah O'Malley, Osage
59.5 total tackles, 51 solo, 1 sack, 5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions/first team all-district
LB - Sr. Kane Zuehl, West Hancock
57 total tackles, 36 solo, 7.5 tackles for loss, 5 interception for 35 yards/first team all-district
LB - Jr. Josiah Chibambo, West Fork
75 total tackles, 51 solo, 2 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery/ first team all-district
DB - Jr. Bradley Hackenmiller, St. Ansgar
27.5 total tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 3 interceptions/first team all-district
DB - Sr. James Jennings, Newman Catholic
12 total tackles, 3 interceptions for 36 yards/first team all-district
DB - Sr. Will Fingalsen, Mason City
26 total tackles, 25 solo, 3 interceptions for 83 yards, 1 pick-6/second team all-district
DB - Jr. Will Sackville, Hampton-Dumont-CAL
8.5 total tackles, 4 interceptions for 87 yards, 1 pick-6
Second team special teams/utility
Ut. - Ian Collins, Charles City
OFFENSE- 26 completions, 372 yards, 4 touchdown passes/69 carries, 319 yards, 4 touchdown runs/8 catches, 159 yards, 1 touchdown catch – DEFENSE- 2 interceptions – SPECIAL TEAMS- 3 returns, 103 yards, 1 touchdown
Ut. - Sr. Braden Walk, West Hancock
OFFENSE- 65 carries, 671 yards, 9 touchdowns/8 catches, 55 yards – DEFENSE- 29 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 interception for 44 yards – SPECIAL TEAMS- 5 kick returns, 76 yards, 12 punt returns, 83 yards
K - So. Kinnick Clabaugh, Clear Lake
2/2 Field Goals, 35/40 PATs, 54 kickoffs, 1 touchback, 2,189 yards/first team all-district
P - Sr. Owen Pueggel, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
27 punts, 1,015 total yards, 37.6 yards per attempt/first team all-district
R - So. Jack Thompson, Forest City
16 kick returns, 484 yards, 2 touchdowns, 4 punt returns, 29 yards
Honorable mention
Jr. Cole Jeffries, Osage OL
Sr. Drew Britson, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura WR
Jr. Ben Loge, Clear Lake WR
So. Mac Muller, Osage DL
Jr. Barrett Muller, Osage DL
Fr. Thomas Meyer, Clear Lake DL
So. Max Gast, Osage LB
Sr. Cole Adams, Osage DB
Sr. Tino Tamayo, Charles City OL/DL
Jr. Ethan Peterson, Charles City TE/LB
Sr. Cole Freerks, Hampton-Dumont-CAL OL/DL
Sr. Logan Pfeffer, Hampton-Dumont-CAL RB/LB
Sr. Payton McNealy, Hampton-Dumont-CAL OL/DL
Jr. Marco Guerrero, Hampton-Dumont-CAL RB/DB
So. Darian Davis, Mason City LB
Jr. Kale Hobart, Mason City QB
Sr. Logan Leerar, West Hancock QB
Jr. Brighton Kudej, West Hancock OL/DL
Sr. Parker Means, West Hancock OL/DL
Sr. Jack Maznio, Newman Catholic RB
Jr. Tate Mayer, St. Ansgar QB
Sr. Bradley Hackenmiller, St. Ansgar RB/DB
Sr. Drew Wilder, Northwood-Kensett QB
Sr. Josiah Kliment, Northwood-Kensett RB/DB
Sr. Theo Klaes, Riceville QB
Sr. Terran Romer, Rockford RB/S
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.