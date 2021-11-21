Globe Gazette's 2021 All-Area Football Team

Another fall football season has come and gone.

Eight area teams qualified for the state playoffs, and West Hancock was crowned a state champion. The North Iowa area possessed some of the top talent in the state once again.

This year's Globe Gazette All-Area Football Team highlights 60 players from 16 different schools between the first and second teams.

First team offense

QB - Sr. Carson Toebe, Clear Lake

In his senior season, dual-threat quarterback Carson Toebe led the Lions to a winning record and a playoff win. He was named all-district offensive MVP after passing for 1,385 yards and 17 touchdowns and rushing for 921 yards and 16 touchdowns.

QB - Sr. Cal Heeren, Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Cal Heeren had his best season of his career this year. He led Hampton-Dumont-CAL back to the state playoffs, throwing for 1,472 yards and 17 touchdowns. His 65.4 percent completion percentage was one of the best in the area. He also rushed for 246 yards and three scores.

RB - Sr. Mathew Francis, West Hancock

Mathew Francis was the feature ball-carrier for a West Hancock football team that won its second state championship in three seasons. Francis wasn't afraid of running through, or around, defenders. He was named district offensive MVP after rushing the ball 271 times for 1,923 yards and 29 touchdowns.

RB - Sr. Lorne Isler, St. Ansgar

Lorne Isler rushed for 1,119 yards on 200 carries. The senior feature-back for the St. Ansgar offense averaged 5.6 yards per carry and found the end zone 11 times for the Saints. Isler helped the Saints get to the UNI-Dome in his junior season, and was named first team all-district in his senior year.

WR - Sr. Kadin Abele, Lake Mills

Kadin Abele was one of the top receivers in the state, regardless of class, in his senior year. The 6 feet, 5 inch Abele skied over defenders with ease, catching 33 passes for 858 yards. He also posted 13 touchdowns, which is tied for second in Class A. He was named first team all-district again.

WR - Sr. Tate Schmitt, Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Heeren's top target at Hampton-Dumont-CAL was senior receiver Tate Schmitt. Schmitt finished with 43 catches for 680 yards and 11 touchdowns. The 11 trips to the end zone was good for sixth in Class 3A. He was named first team all-district.

WR - Sr. Nathan Havel, Osage

Nathan Havel continued a stellar football career by posting some of the best receiving statistics in the area. Havel caught 32 passes for 640 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He helped the Green Devils with the Class 2A, District 3 title and was named first team all-district.

TE - Sr. Nash Holmgaard, Newman Catholic

Nash Holmgaard developed into one of the top pass catchers in the area in his senior season. The tight end finished with 37 catches for 655 yards and seven touchdowns. He helped lead the Knights to a third place finish in the district and was named first team all-district.

OL - Sr. Carter Gorder, Mason City

Carter Gorder was one of the top offensive lineman in the state for the Mason City football team. The 6 feet, 4 inch, 265 pound tackle was one of the best blockers in the run game and the pass in the area. He was named to the all-district first team.

OL - Sr. Llan Martinez, West Hancock

While not the biggest offensive lineman, Llan Martinez was one of the best in the state. He anchored a unit that rushed for 3,976 total yards, 55 touchdowns and helped the Eagles get back to the UNI-Dome. Martinez played a large role in helping West Hancock win another state title. He was named first team all-district.

OL - Jr. Ryan Hackbart, St. Ansgar

Ryan Hackbart helped pave the way for a potent St. Ansgar rushing attack that finished with 2,319 total yards and 25 touchdowns. In his junior season, Hackbart was named first team all-district and helped the Saints qualify again for the state playoffs.

OL - Sr. Rafe Van Dusseldorp, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Rafe Van Dusseldorp, after helping his team qualify for the state playoffs, was named first team all-district for the Cardinals. Led by Van Dusseldorp up front, GHV rushed for 1,373 yards and 15 touchdowns over the course of the fall.

OL - Sr. Jett Nehls, Osage

At 6 feet, 2 inches, 270 pounds, Jett Nehls looked the part of an offensive lineman. In his senior year, he helped pave the way for an offense that rushed for 1,182 total yards and passed for 1,565 yards. He was named first team all-district.

First team defense

DL - Sr. Chase Crooks, Charles City

Senior defensive lineman Chase Crooks may not have had eye-popping numbers, but the defensive tackle clogged up the opposing interior offensive lines all season long. He finished with 33.5 total tackles, one sack and five tackles for loss. He was named the Comets 2021 team MVP and was a first team all-district player for the third straight season.

DL - Sr. Seth Hermanson, Lake Mills

Seth Hermanson was a difference-maker on the defensive line for Lake Mills. From the defensive end position, Hermanson led his team with 62.5 total tackles, including 50 solo and 22.5 tackles for loss. His 14.5 sacks this season led Class A and was second overall in all classes. He was named first team all-district.

DL - So. David Smith, West Hancock

Only a sophomore for the West Hancock football team, defensive end David Smith looked like a seasoned veteran. He posted 45.5 total tackles, including six sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss. Smith showed up in the backfield constantly for an Eagles defense that posted five shutouts and only allowed more than one touchdown once in 13 games.

DL - So. Scott Harr, Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Defensive end Scott Harr was a force in offensive backfields all season for Hampton-Dumont-CAL. He ended the year with 14 tackles for loss, which was good for second in Class 3A, District 3. He also picked up five sacks and 29.5 total tackles.

LB - Sr. Branson Peters, Mason City

In his senior season, Branson Peters was near the top of every defensive statistical category in Class 4A. The linebacker finished first in Class 4A with 77 solo tackles, first in the class with four fumble recoveries and second in the class with 93 total tackles. He also had 13 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Peters was named first team all-district.

LB - Sr. Chase Berding, Central Springs

Chase Berding was the top tackler in his district and one of the top tacklers in the state. The senior linebacker finished with 96 total tackles, which was second most in Class 1A. Berding also had 16 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries on the season. He was named first team all-district.

LB - Jr. Marshal Schlader, Rockford

Rockford's senior linebacker was all over the field on Friday nights. Marshal Schlader finished with 102.5 total tackles, which was fifth in 8-player football. Seventy-six were solo tackles. He also picked up 8.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

LB - Jr. Rylan Barnes, West Hancock

Rylan Barnes finished with 73 total tackles on the season, including 36 solo and five tackles for loss. Also good on the offensive side of the ball, the junior linebacker played a key role in West Hancock's overall success. He finished with two interceptions and a fumble recovery and was named first team all-district.

DB - Sr. Carter Thomas, Mason City

When Carter Thomas had the football in his hands, opposing teams needed to look out. Thomas actually found the football often on the defensive side of the ball. The senior defensive back finished with two fumble returns for a touchdown and an interception returned for a touchdown. He was named first team all-district.

DB - Jr. Kellen Moore, Forest City

From the defensive back position, Kellen Moore was one of the top tacklers in Class 2A. The first team all-district junior recorded 83 total tackles, 57 solo, 1.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss. He also intercepted two passes on the year.

DB - Sr. Jagger Schmitt, Clear Lake

Jagger Schmitt was one of the best defensive (and offensive) players in the area. He takes a first team all-area spot after being named Class 2A, District 3 Defensive MVP. The defensive back finished with 43.5 total tackles, four tackles for loss and four interceptions.

DB - Jr. Lamonte Sims, Northwood-Kensett

Lamonte Sims was a ball hawk in the defensive backfield for Northwood-Kensett. The senior defensive back recorded five interceptions on top of his 34 total tackles this season. Sims, a second team all-district selection, helped the Vikings get back to the state playoffs.

First team special teams/utility

Ut. - Sr. Lawson Losee, Riceville

Lawson Losee was the true definition of a do-it-all player for the Wildcats. On defense, he finished with 106 total tackles, which was fourth in 8-player, two sacks and six tackles for loss. He also had two fumble recoveries and three interceptions. Offensively, Losee was just as dangerous. He posted 610 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns, as well as 550 receiving yards and seven scores. He also led his district in punting.

Ut. - So. Mitchell Smith, West Hancock

Mitchell Smith was one of the top utility players in the state for the Eagles. Throughout the playoffs, Smith, normally a tight end for the offense, would come in and play quarterback out of the shotgun position. He threw for 250 yards and five touchdowns, including one in the state title game. He also rushed for 316 yards and three touchdowns and caught three passes for 98 yards and a score. Defensively, he finished with 50.5 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

K - Sr. Logan Mayberry, Northwood-Kensett

Logan Mayberry was named kicker of the year in 8-player, District 2 this season. The senior finished 3/6 on field goals, connecting on 33 extra points and recording 37 touchbacks. Mayberry was among the top kickers in the state for 8-player football.

P - Sr. Carson Siemons, Mason City

Carson Siemons was one of the top punters in Class 4A. He averaged 37.7 yards per punts. He also led Class 4A in total punt yards, punting 39 times for 1,469 yards.

R - Jr. Zeke Nelson, Clear Lake

When Zeke Nelson returned the football, kickoff coverages needed to be at its best. The junior finished with 29 returns for 606 yards, averaging over 20 yards per return. He also had two kickoff returns for touchdowns, including a season-long of 85 yards.

Second team offense

QB - So. Max Knudsen, Osage

98 completions, 51.9 completion percentage, 1,565 yards, 16 touchdowns/ first team all-district

QB - Jr. Max Burt, Newman Catholic

94 completions, 61.0 completion percentage, 1,300 yards, 14 touchdowns/first team all-district

RB - Jr. Brayden Onken, Osage

183 carries, 926 yards, 5.1 YPC, 10 touchdowns/first team all-district

RB - Jr. Tyler Mills, Northwood-Kensett

141 carries, 940 yards, 6.7 YPD, 13 touchdowns/first team all-district

WR - Sr. Isaiah Washington, Mason City

37 catches, 577 yards, 15.6 YPC, 5 touchdowns/first team all-district

WR - Sr. Landen Arends, Rockford

28 catches, 427 yards, 15.3 YPC, 7 touchdowns/first team all-district

WR - Sr. Mario Hoefer, Charles City

29 catches, 488 yards, 16.8 YPC, 4 touchdowns/first team all-district

TE - Sr. Drake Tiedemann, Northwood-Kensett

12 catches, 281 yards, 23.4 YPC, 4 touchdowns/first team all-district

OL - Sr. Van Wasicek, Mason City

First team all-district

OL - Jr. Cole Jeffries, Osage

First team all-district

OL - Sr. Mason Thofson, Northwood-Kensett

First team all-district

OL - Sr. Holden Hensley, Newman Catholic

First team all-district

OL - Jr. Max Deike, Clear Lake

First team all-district

Second team defense

DL - Sr. Andrew Snyder, Forest City

44.5 total tackles, 26 solo, 2.5 sacks, 9 tackles for loss/first team all-district

DL - Jr. Lance Helming, Lake Mills

37 total tackles, 31 solo, 7.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss

DL - Jr. Joey Beyer, St. Ansgar

34 total tackles, 23 solo, 2 sacks, 9 tackles for loss/ second team all-district

LB - So. Logan Eide, Mason City

57 total tackles, 44 solo, 1 sack, 8.5 tackles for loss/second team all-district

LB - Sr. Evan Sloan, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

76.5 total tackles, 51 solo, 4 sacks, 11 tackles for loss/first team all-district

LB - Sr. Noah O'Malley, Osage

59.5 total tackles, 51 solo, 1 sack, 5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions/first team all-district

LB - Sr. Kane Zuehl, West Hancock

57 total tackles, 36 solo, 7.5 tackles for loss, 5 interception for 35 yards/first team all-district

LB - Jr. Josiah Chibambo, West Fork

75 total tackles, 51 solo, 2 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery/ first team all-district

DB - Jr. Bradley Hackenmiller, St. Ansgar

27.5 total tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 3 interceptions/first team all-district

DB - Sr. James Jennings, Newman Catholic

12 total tackles, 3 interceptions for 36 yards/first team all-district

DB - Sr. Will Fingalsen, Mason City

26 total tackles, 25 solo, 3 interceptions for 83 yards, 1 pick-6/second team all-district

DB - Jr. Will Sackville, Hampton-Dumont-CAL

8.5 total tackles, 4 interceptions for 87 yards, 1 pick-6

Second team special teams/utility

Ut. - Ian Collins, Charles City

OFFENSE- 26 completions, 372 yards, 4 touchdown passes/69 carries, 319 yards, 4 touchdown runs/8 catches, 159 yards, 1 touchdown catch – DEFENSE- 2 interceptions – SPECIAL TEAMS- 3 returns, 103 yards, 1 touchdown

Ut. - Sr. Braden Walk, West Hancock

OFFENSE- 65 carries, 671 yards, 9 touchdowns/8 catches, 55 yards – DEFENSE- 29 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 interception for 44 yards – SPECIAL TEAMS- 5 kick returns, 76 yards, 12 punt returns, 83 yards

K - So. Kinnick Clabaugh, Clear Lake

2/2 Field Goals, 35/40 PATs, 54 kickoffs, 1 touchback, 2,189 yards/first team all-district

P - Sr. Owen Pueggel, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

27 punts, 1,015 total yards, 37.6 yards per attempt/first team all-district

R - So. Jack Thompson, Forest City

16 kick returns, 484 yards, 2 touchdowns, 4 punt returns, 29 yards

Honorable mention

Jr. Cole Jeffries, Osage OL

Sr. Drew Britson, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura WR

Jr. Ben Loge, Clear Lake WR

So. Mac Muller, Osage DL

Jr. Barrett Muller, Osage DL

Fr. Thomas Meyer, Clear Lake DL

So. Max Gast, Osage LB

Sr. Cole Adams, Osage DB

Sr. Tino Tamayo, Charles City OL/DL

Jr. Ethan Peterson, Charles City TE/LB

Sr. Cole Freerks, Hampton-Dumont-CAL OL/DL

Sr. Logan Pfeffer, Hampton-Dumont-CAL RB/LB

Sr. Payton McNealy, Hampton-Dumont-CAL OL/DL

Jr. Marco Guerrero, Hampton-Dumont-CAL RB/DB

So. Darian Davis, Mason City LB

Jr. Kale Hobart, Mason City QB

Sr. Logan Leerar, West Hancock QB

Jr. Brighton Kudej, West Hancock OL/DL

Sr. Parker Means, West Hancock OL/DL

Sr. Jack Maznio, Newman Catholic RB

Jr. Tate Mayer, St. Ansgar QB

Sr. Bradley Hackenmiller, St. Ansgar RB/DB

Sr. Drew Wilder, Northwood-Kensett QB

Sr. Josiah Kliment, Northwood-Kensett RB/DB

Sr. Theo Klaes, Riceville QB

Sr. Terran Romer, Rockford RB/S

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

