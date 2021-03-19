GHV head football coach Darrell Schumacher retires after four decades of coaching

He and his brother, Delos, were the first brothers in the state of Iowa to both earn state championships as head coaches. Delos took Lake City to a state title in 1990.

After his time at Garner-Hayfield, Schumacher spent two years at Spencer, six years at Vinton-Shellsburg and eight years at Oskaloosa. He then coached offensive line at Iowa Central Community College for seven years, before returning to GHV for his final two seasons.

Some of his favorite memories include coaching a long list of talented players and watching them grow into men. But the opportunity to coach both of his sons, Vahn and Ben, will always hold a special place in his heart.

“I’ve coached tremendous young men,” Schumacher said. “I could go on and on for hours. The people that I coached with and the people that I coached, I just feel lucky to have been able to be around them. That’s why I got into the job. I didn’t get into the job for wins and losses.”

“You’ve got to love what you do and take the highs and the lows, because in coaching there are highs and there are lows,” Schumacher continued. “But let me tell you, I would do it over in a heartbeat.”

Graham, who is also stepping down as athletic director, hopes to have the two positions filled at the April school board meeting.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

