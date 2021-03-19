GHV head football coach Darrell Schumacher retires after four decades of coaching

Darrell Schumacher has given over four decades of his life to the game of football – and he’s got quite the resume to show for it.
But even the best know when it’s time to step away.
Schumacher, a member of the Iowa Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, retired from the position of head football coach for Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in February.
“I think there comes a time in everybody’s career where you just feel like it’s time to do that,” Schumacher said. “I kind of felt that way before Christmas and it just kind of kept going that way.”
Schumacher spent the last two years of a 42-year coaching career as the leader of the GHV program, where he had previously coached in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. Current Athletic Director Matt Graham, who played under Schumacher at Garner-Hayfield, jumped at the opportunity to hire him as head coach two years ago.
“He turned around two programs that were perennial strugglers, Garner-Hayfield and Vinton-Shellsburg,” Graham said.
Between the last two seasons, Schumacher coached the Cardinals to an 8-9 overall record.
Schumacher started in 1978 and spent six years at Benton Community. Then he went to Garner-Hayfield and spent over a decade in the school district. In 1991, he led the program to its first and only state championship.
He and his brother, Delos, were the first brothers in the state of Iowa to both earn state championships as head coaches. Delos took Lake City to a state title in 1990.
After his time at Garner-Hayfield, Schumacher spent two years at Spencer, six years at Vinton-Shellsburg and eight years at Oskaloosa. He then coached offensive line at Iowa Central Community College for seven years, before returning to GHV for his final two seasons.
Some of his favorite memories include coaching a long list of talented players and watching them grow into men. But the opportunity to coach both of his sons, Vahn and Ben, will always hold a special place in his heart.
“I’ve coached tremendous young men,” Schumacher said. “I could go on and on for hours. The people that I coached with and the people that I coached, I just feel lucky to have been able to be around them. That’s why I got into the job. I didn’t get into the job for wins and losses.”
“You’ve got to love what you do and take the highs and the lows, because in coaching there are highs and there are lows,” Schumacher continued. “But let me tell you, I would do it over in a heartbeat.”
Graham, who is also stepping down as athletic director, hopes to have the two positions filled at the April school board meeting.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.