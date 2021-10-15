Garner-Hayfield-Ventura locks up postseason spot with win over Forest City

After three fumbles in its opening four drives in Garner-Hayfield-Ventura’s home game against Forest City on Friday night, things weren’t looking good for the Cardinals.

But the squad didn’t let those early turnovers dictate the game.

The Cardinals battled back and beat Forest City, 25-14, to lock up the fourth playoff spot in Class 2A, District 3 play. Outside of the COVID-19 season last year, in which all teams qualified for the playoffs, it’s the first time since 2015 that the Cardinals qualified for the postseason.

“It’s very exciting,” GHV head coach Brandon Kammrad said. “Last year was kind of a weird year all around with everybody getting in, it is what it is. But it’s big for these guys. It’s really nice to get back in there, because it should be expected. These guys earned it all the way.”

The Cardinals (2-6, 2-3) opened up the game with the ball, but coughed it up on the second play of the opening drive. With a short field, the Indians went four straight plays, but were held short on first down.

The two offenses traded punts on the following two possessions.

Again, GHV fumbled on the second play of its offensive drive. Andrew Snyder jumped on it, which, again, gave Forest City a short field.

The Indians (1-7, 0-5) drove down to the goal-line, but were stopped by GHV’s defense on a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-inches.

After another defensive stand, GHV’s offense looked primed and ready to get rolling. Again, the Cardinals fumbled inside its own 10-yard line. With 41.2 seconds left in the first quarter Forest City’s Andy Olson punched in a touchdown run from one yard out to make the score 6-0 after a failed 2-point conversion.

The Cardinals responded by going on a long drive that ate up nearly seven minutes of the second quarter. GHV capped it off with a 2-yard touchdown run by Ben Furst. After a missed extra point, the score was tied, 6-6.

GHV’s defense came through when Mason Graham intercepted a Carter Bruckhoff pass and returned it to the 10-yard line. The Cardinal offense then capitalized off the turnover with a 6-yard touchdown run.

After forcing a punt to end the half, the Cardinals took a 12-6 lead into the break.

The Indians came out swinging, when Jack Thompson took the opening kickoff over 80 yards for the touchdown. That put Forest City up, 14-12, after a successful 2-point conversion.

That would be the last time the Indians scored, as the GHV defense locked down the visitors the rest of the night.

After the kickoff return, the Cardinal offense ate up six minutes of the third quarter on a long drive that was capped off on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Owen Pueggel to Evan Sloan. GHV re-took the lead, 18-14.

Pueggel threw another touchdown pass in the middle of the fourth quarter, this time on a 31-yard strike to Graham, which put the game out of reach, 25-14. GHV’s defense held strong, which gave the Cardinals the win.

“A lot of things happened that didn’t go our way,” Kammrad said. “We fumbled three times inside our own 30 early. To only give them six points out of that, that’s a great job by our defense.”

On the opposite side of that, Forest City head coach Chad Moore said not converting all of those early turnovers into points hurt his team’s chances for success.

The Indians have struggled this season, but the team does have a bright future. Many of Forest City’s players are underclassmen with more time left in the program after this season.

“You’ve got to come in and expect to win when you’ve got experience back,” Moore said. “You can’t use youth as an excuse. So we’re going to come back with high expectations and try and challenge people.”

Sloan and Furst combined for close to 200 yards rushing and three overall touchdowns for the Cardinals. Forest City was led by Andy Olson, who rushed for 36 yards and a touchdown.

The Cardinals will play next Friday against an opponent to be announced.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

