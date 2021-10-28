Game of the Week: West Hancock prepares for second round matchup with South O'Brien

Every year in late October, there's always a special buzz around Britt.

Because every year in late October, it seems the Eagles are always fighting for another state football appearance at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

This season, of course, is no different.

"Some of the guys go to work on Saturdays, you see them out and about, they get a lot of questions from community members. A lot of compliments from community members," West Hancock head coach Mark Sanger said. "We've had some tradition around these parts for some time."

Tradition is right.

The Eagles have been to the Iowa high school state football playoffs 30 times since 1973, including three state titles – most recently in 2019.

The goal for this year's top-ranked West Hancock team is to pick up another championship at the end of this season.

But first, the Eagles will need to get through South O'Brien in the round of 16 on Friday night in Britt. And that's all that's on the players' and coaches' minds right now.

"You take care of business," Sanger said. "If you look forward in this business, then you're doing yourself a disservice. You've got to take care of that game Friday night and then go from there."

This week's Globe Gazette Game of the Week features two hard-nosed, smash-mouth style of football teams squaring off in the second round of the Class A playoffs.

No. 1 West Hancock (9-0) will take on South O'Brien (7-2) in Britt.

The Wolverines are coming off a 21-7 win over IKM-Manning in the first round of the playoffs, and feature an offense led by talented runner Parker Struve. The senior back has amassed 1,623 yards and 18 touchdowns on 226 carries.

"A big physical team that wants to run right at you," Sanger said. "They're tough up front on both sides of the ball. Well-coached, organized and they have a rusher that's got over 1,600 yards. We know what they want to do and they know what they want to do. It should make for a tough battle."

For the Eagles, the squad is coming off a 43-7 win over Alta-Aurelia in the first round.

Similar to its opponent, the West Hancock offense is led by a standout ball-carrier. Senior fullback Mathew Francis has rushed 175 times for 1,250 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The Eagles also have two halfbacks in seniors Braden Walk and Kane Zuehl that have combined for nearly 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns.

For how impressive its offense is, the West Hancock defense might be even better. The Eagles haven't given up more than one touchdown in a game all season long.

To Sanger, a win in Friday's matchup with the Wolverines will come down to the basics.

"You take care of the ball, no big plays on defense and make them earn everything they get on defense," Sanger said. "Our offense just keeps them honest. We don't let them load the box on us. We mix things up as much as we have to."

"The big thing is just do what we do and take care of the ball."

The Eagles will play South O'Brien in the round of 16 at 7 p.m. on Friday in Britt.

