Game of the Week: UNI-Dome on the line for West Hancock in Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn rematch

It's been a pretty good few years for the West Hancock football program.

The Eagles went undefeated and won the Class A state title over Grundy Center in 2019 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

But West Hancock couldn't get back in 2020, falling in a hard-fought, 20-14, loss in a rematch with the Spartans in the state quarterfinals.

Now, the top-ranked Eagles have another chance at the dome.

"It's a playoff game for a chance to go to Cedar Falls," West Hancock head coach Mark Sanger said. "If you're not excited, there's something wrong with you."

West Hancock (10-0) will host Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (8-2) on Friday night in the state quarterfinals. The two teams have met once already this season, with the Eagles taking a 20-6 non-district win in Week 6.

Sanger says his players and staff learned a lot from that game, but can't walk into Friday's matchup expecting a win just because that's what happened once already.

"We've preached it all week. They know that. That first game does nothing for you," Sanger said. "You've got to go earn it again. You've got to go do the things you do to try to gut out a big win again."

One of the top priorities for West Hancock against Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn? Stopping the Hawks' ground game.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn boasts two talented rushers that have led the team to eight wins this year, including two in the playoffs. Senior Connor Dodd has rushed for 1,636 yards and 23 touchdowns and junior Kooper Ebel has racked up 1,216 yards and 18 touchdowns, as well.

However, in the first meeting between the two teams, the stout West Hancock defense held the two rushers out of the end zone and just 49 yards combined.

Still, Sanger has plenty of respect for the opponent.

"They've got two very good running backs. Very physical and big offensive line up front," Sanger said. "They play good defense. They're strong in all facets of the game. It's going to be a heck of a quarterfinal game."

The Hawks will be in for quite the challenge themselves on Friday.

The Eagles have two types of offenses that they've run with success, as well as a defense that's held opponents to one touchdown or less in all 10 games this season.

West Hancock's defense takes pride in shutting down opposing teams, and will look to do the same against the Hawks.

"Same goal as we always have," senior Mathew Francis said. "Zero or one touchdown. That's our only goal. Because if teams don't score, they can't win."

Francis has recorded 51 tackles on defense this season. But he might be more impressive on offense.

In their traditional wishbone style of offense, the Eagles are led by Francis at the fullback position. He's rushed the ball 200 times for 1,419 yards and 22 touchdowns.

West Hancock has also shown a shotgun look at times this season, where sophomore Mitchell Smith takes over the reins at the quarterback position and gets the Eagles to stretch the field.

In the 31-7 win over South O'Brien last week, Smith ran the offense for over half the game, passing for a touchdown and rushing for more than 75 yards.

Whatever offense Sanger and his staff decide to run on Friday, the West Hancock community will be there cheering its team on.

"It's an exciting thing for a small community," Sanger said. "It's the same way this year. Everybody is excited about where we're at and hoping that we can come away with a big win tomorrow night."

West Hancock will play Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn at 7 p.m. on Friday in Britt.

