Game of the Week: Two schools separated by 49 miles open district play against each other

There are a lot of similarities that Charles City and Hampton-Dumont-CAL have four weeks into the season.
Win the opener by blowout; win the next game by one possession to start 2-0; give up 30-plus points in the next two losses and fall to 2-2.
Those four games were non-district. Consider them thrown out the window.
Class 3A, District 3 action starts on Friday night and the stakes are high between the Comets and Bulldogs as the Globe Gazette's Game of the Week kicks off at 7:30 p.m. in Hampton.
The winner gets an early start on a 1-0 slate in the district and moves one game above the .500 threshold; the other goes the opposite direction.
"There's a team about an hour away that are saying the exact same things we are right now," Charles City head coach Bryan Bjorklund said. "Whether we were 2-2, 1-3, 3-1, 4-0, it doesn't matter. District play is what matters."
And in a district that features Class 3A No. 5 West Delaware and 3A No. 6 Independence, there is no margin for error. Those two are likely to gain the district's automatic berths.
The Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) will determine the next four at-large berths throughout all of Class 3A.
"Set ourselves up with some momentum," Hampton-Dumont-CAL head coach Cole Miller said. "With it being homecoming and everything, it is more incentive to get a victory."
Charles City started senior Calvin Hanson at quarterback in the Week 4 setback to Decorah. Bjorklund said that fellow senior Ian Collins, who started the first three game of the season, is on the mend with an injury.
Collins' status for the district opener is up in the air.
"In terms of Ian's health, he's been doing some limited practice this week," Bjorklund said.
Hanson completed over 50 percent of his passes in the loss the Vikings. In a small sample size, he is 14-of-25 for 73 yards, but has thrown three interceptions.
"He did a really great job stepping up and that was his first career start," Bjorklund said. "He earned a lot of respect from his teammates, just that they can trust him."
If Hanson starts on Friday, he'll look to rejuvenate an offense that has scored one touchdown over the last eight quarters.
The Comets had under 100 total offense yards in Week 4 and have averaged 0.82 rushing yards per carry over the last two games.
"Part of our niche that we found in Colton (Crooks) is more the outside game," Bjorklund said. "It is a chance for him to flourish."
Class 2A No. 2 Southeast Valley and Class 3A No. 7 Nevada were the Bulldogs' final two non-district games and Miller came away feeling better about his team in those two losses.
The Bulldogs had a halftime lead over the Cubs and trailed the Jaguars by a touchdown after the opening quarter. Their coaching staff has made a simple message for the final five weeks.
"Do the little things right," Miller said. "Not having those lapses at the end of the third or beginning of the fourth quarter where we had to fight back."
HDC's quarterback Call Heeran has been less turnover prone this season, tossing five touchdowns to just two interceptions. It has two running backs getting the bulk of the carries.
Its defense has the most sacks in the district (nine) and second most tackles for loss (25). Tate Schmitt and sophomore Scott Harr each have six tackles for loss.
"They make it hard for a quarterback to be efficient in the backfield and they make the running backs earn every yard," Miller said. "Very pleased with the defensive line and the linebackers."
