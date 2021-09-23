Game of the Week: Two schools separated by 49 miles open district play against each other

There are a lot of similarities that Charles City and Hampton-Dumont-CAL have four weeks into the season.

Win the opener by blowout; win the next game by one possession to start 2-0; give up 30-plus points in the next two losses and fall to 2-2.

Those four games were non-district. Consider them thrown out the window.

Class 3A, District 3 action starts on Friday night and the stakes are high between the Comets and Bulldogs as the Globe Gazette's Game of the Week kicks off at 7:30 p.m. in Hampton.

The winner gets an early start on a 1-0 slate in the district and moves one game above the .500 threshold; the other goes the opposite direction.

"There's a team about an hour away that are saying the exact same things we are right now," Charles City head coach Bryan Bjorklund said. "Whether we were 2-2, 1-3, 3-1, 4-0, it doesn't matter. District play is what matters."

And in a district that features Class 3A No. 5 West Delaware and 3A No. 6 Independence, there is no margin for error. Those two are likely to gain the district's automatic berths.

The Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) will determine the next four at-large berths throughout all of Class 3A.