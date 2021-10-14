Game of the Week: Top-3 showdown for Class A, District 2 title

Mark Sanger put it bluntly to his West Hancock football team when practice started this week.

"If you can't get motivated for this one, there's something wrong with you," Sanger said.

This one that he is referring to is not only the biggest football game in North Iowa, but an argument can be made that it could be the best game in the state regardless of classification.

No. 1 West Hancock versus No. 3 North Butler in Britt on Friday night is the Globe Gazette's Game of the Week.

The final week of the regular season pits two of the last three remaining unbeaten teams in Class A for a 7 p.m. kick at West Hancock High School with the winner wrapping up an unbeaten season and a Class A, District 2 title.

"Take care of the ball and don't give up big plays, those are going to be keys," Sanger said. "You don't know what's going to happen with other things, but play good defense and make them earn everything they get."

The Eagles have been at the top of the Associated Press Class A poll from start to finish. They have yet to allow an opponent to reach double digit points and are averaging 38 points per game on offense.

Just once this season has a final score for West Hancock been within two touchdowns.

"It is very rewarding to have a group of kids that are just a good group," Sanger said. "They do things the right way and it is fun to have success."

Sanger did say he plans to use both Logan Leerar and Mitchell Smith at QB against the Bearcats. With a district title on the line, he isn't holding anything back.

Add in a rushing attack that is averaging 7.1 yards per carry, led by Mathew Francis and his 935 yards plus 15 touchdowns, Sanger is feeling very good about where his group is.

"There's not anything that can't be thrown out," Sanger said. "We're going to use all the weapons we have. This is a big time game."

North Butler was quietly putting together wins until it was getting votes in the AP poll, then being in the top-10 to now the boiling point of third in the classification.

It is a senior-dominant group that everyone within that locker room felt like some questions needed to be answered before a clear understanding of how it would look come the regular season.

"We knew we'd be good this year, we just didn't know how good," Bearcats head coach Jordan Vanderloop said. "After the second, third game, we found our groove and our identity."

The offense is spearheaded by two 500-yard rushers in Kolben Miller and Nathan Hawker. Junior Dawson Testroet paces North Butler with eight touchdowns as that trifecta each have 50 or more touches this season.

The Bearcats posses Northern Iowa wrestling commit Chet Buss, who has 14 tackles for loss and 51.5 tackles this season. Their defense had recovered three fumbles and picked off six passes.

"They each kind of compliment their own," Vanderloop said.

Sanger sees plenty of similarities between the two teams.

"We're both physical football clubs that play good defense," Sanger said. "Both our keys to success are very similar."

Both sides very rarely make self-inflicting errors. Sanger and Vanderloop feel like the winner of this game, as is typical, will be the one that plays the cleanest and avoids mistakes.

"We have to make sure we're fundamentally sound," Vanderloop said. "Just going out and having fun, try not to get wrapped up in all the hype of it."

