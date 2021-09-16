Game of the Week: Saints, Knights jostle for position in District 2

There are two unbeaten teams remaining in Class A, District 2. Two teams have one win and there's one that is still searching for a victory.
There are two teams, separated by 38 miles, that have two wins. They meet in a critical Week 4 contest on Friday night.
Newman Catholic and St. Ansgar, the Globe Gazette's Game of the Week, will clash helmets in St. Ansgar in what has the makings of a contest that already features heavy playoff implications.
The Saints (2-1, 2-0) are undefeated through a pair of district games in which their offense has erupted for 107 total points. They shutout West Fork then rallied with 24 unanswered fourth quarter points to defeat North Union.
"We've always looked at non-district to get prepared for district play and hopefully the postseason," St. Ansgar head coach Drew Clevenger said. "We really turned the focus on us and try to be better at what we do."
After just scoring six points against top-ranked West Hancock in Week 2, the Knights rebounded with a convincing 47-0 dismantling of Belmond-Klemme.
That win over the Broncos was the most balanced Newman Catholic has been so far. It finished with 148 passing yards and 254 yards on the ground.
"We worked on a lot of things all week," Knights head coach Rich McCradle said. "We were pretty happy with the work we put in the last two weeks."
Newman Catholic (2-1, 0-1) could fall behind Lake Mills in the standings of it falters on the road. Those two meet in two weeks and sandwiched between the Saints and Bulldogs is a matchup with North Butler, a perfect 3-0 team.
Simply put, the schedule is grueling.
"We know exactly what we're going to get," McCradle said. "St. Ansgar is very consistent, the players know exactly what to do and that makes it difficult to stop."
St. Ansgar's remaining regular season is far from a cakewalk, either.
It faces the No. 5 team in Class A North Tama next week then a date with the Bearcats the following week, both on the road, before welcoming the Eagles. The Saints end the season versus Lake Mills.
So for Clevenger, this matchup against the Knights classifies as a must win.
"We're focused on Newman Catholic, we're going to try to go 1-0," he said. "You look far into it, it certainly will be very competitive the rest of the year. It speaks to the quality of our district.
Each offense has a stout running game and playmakers on both sides of the ball.
The Saints have leaned heavily on Lorne Isler and the senior has responded with 448 yards and six touchdowns. Two seniors, James Jennings and Jack Maznio, have over 180 yards each so far and four total TD's for the Knights.
Of St. Ansgar's 116 total tackles, 80 of them have been solo. Joey Breyer leads its unit with 13 tackles (10 solo) and five tackles for loss.
"He (Lorne) is our most experienced guy and quite frankly, we need that out of him. He needs to be the bell cow," Clevenger said. "Last week against North Union, it seemed like our defensive backs were making a lot of tackles and that's not necessarily a good thing. We want all our guys flying to the ball."
Newman Catholic juniors Noah Hamilton and Tyler Wolf have combined for 35 tackles. They are two of five players with double digit tackle numbers on its defense that have allowed 40 points through three games.
The Knights have recovered four fumbles and intercepted five passes.
"We try to be opportunistic," McCradle said. "We try to get ourselves in the best position possible. This year, we've been a little more successful."
