Game of the Week: Saints, Knights jostle for position in District 2

Newman Catholic (2-1, 0-1) could fall behind Lake Mills in the standings of it falters on the road. Those two meet in two weeks and sandwiched between the Saints and Bulldogs is a matchup with North Butler, a perfect 3-0 team.

Simply put, the schedule is grueling.

"We know exactly what we're going to get," McCradle said. "St. Ansgar is very consistent, the players know exactly what to do and that makes it difficult to stop."

St. Ansgar's remaining regular season is far from a cakewalk, either.

It faces the No. 5 team in Class A North Tama next week then a date with the Bearcats the following week, both on the road, before welcoming the Eagles. The Saints end the season versus Lake Mills.

So for Clevenger, this matchup against the Knights classifies as a must win.

"We're focused on Newman Catholic, we're going to try to go 1-0," he said. "You look far into it, it certainly will be very competitive the rest of the year. It speaks to the quality of our district.

Each offense has a stout running game and playmakers on both sides of the ball.