Game of the Week: Newman Catholic set to host West Hancock in big district battle

West Hancock handled Garner-Hayfield-Ventura from start to finish on the road last Friday night. The Eagles earned a 28-7 Hancock County rivalry win over the Cardinals.

Senior fullback Mathew Francis picked up right where Cole Kelly left off a season ago by delivering 145 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the season opener. The Eagles proved their ground game will again be tough to defend this fall.

Defensively, the Eagles also held their opponents to just one score in Week 1.

Head coach Mark Sanger will have his boys ready for Friday's test in Mason City.

"Having that competition during the year pays dividends in the postseason," Sanger said during the preseason.

In order for the Eagles to earn the win over Newman Catholic, their defense will have to be ready for the Knights to potentially get more creative on offense. Toward the end of the 2020 season, McCardle allowed quarterback Max Burt to throw a bit more, which worked well.

If West Hancock comes prepared for the ground game, Burt and his playmakers might attempt to beat the Eagles through the air.