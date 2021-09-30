Game of the Week: Mason City readies for homecoming clash with Waterloo East

The Mason City football team is set to square off with Waterloo East in Class 4A, District 2 action on Friday night at Mohawk Field.

And the homecoming matchup has all the makings of being a good one.

Both teams come in with an overall record of 1-4. But don't let the records fool you. Both Mason City head coach John Lee and Waterloo East head coach Regis Baskerville say that the opposing team is better than what its record shows.

"I think they've kind of struggled with the same things as us," Lee said. "Games get away from them pretty quick. A couple mental mistakes and things turn quick. It's going to come down to the team that makes less errors and forces errors on the other team."

Waterloo East is led by a few big guys up front and a talented senior running back in Kjuan Owens. He's rushed 47 times for 530 yards and five touchdowns, as well as two touchdowns receptions.

The 6-foot, 250 pound bruiser will be the focal point of the Trojan' offensive attack.

“We got to get Kjuan (Owens) going," Baskerville said. "Once we get Kjuan going we’d be able to control the game. We have to be able to establish the run game.”

Defensively, junior defensive back Billy Clark leads the team with 34.5 total tackles. He'll look to help shut down a Mason City offense that has scored 17 points between the last two weeks.

“They have a good quarterback and good receivers so they are going to try to throw the ball a lot," Baskerville said. "Their quarterback keeps his eyes downfield and takes what the defense gives them. We have to make sure our front four is putting pressure on him and try to confuse him with our coverages."

For Mason City, the Mohawk offense has struggled to put together any real offensive momentum after their lone 35-0 victory over Charles City in Week 3.

Junior quarterback Kale Hobart, who has thrown for 720 yards and four touchdowns, will look to get his guys back on track. His two biggest targets, seniors Isaiah Washington and Carter Thomas, will be big factors in the passing game.

Thomas, who has two fumble recoveries for touchdowns, will also lead defensively along with senior linebacker Branson Peters. Peters sits near the top of almost every major defensive category in Class 4A.

He has 55 total tackles, 9.5 tackles-for-loss, five sacks, four fumble recoveries and an interception.

Lee says a homecoming win would be good for the seniors and the team, but just as important for building a successful program.

"We're still trying to build a team and a program that plays for each other," Lee said. "The message is still there: Play as a team, play with emotion, play with pride and play for Mohawk nation, the citizens of Mason City."

Mason City will square off with Waterloo East at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Mohawk Field in Mason City.

