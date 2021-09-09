Game of the Week: Mason City and Charles City set to renew rivalry

For the first time in 29 years, the Mason City and Charles City football teams will square off in Mason City on Friday night.

And there are plenty of things that make this matchup intriguing.

For starters, the two teams, separated by nearly 40 minutes of drive time, haven't clashed on the gridiron for nearly three decades – which is a bit of surprise since the two were rivals on the grass for over 60 years.

"It's a good rivalry for both teams," Mason City head coach John Lee told the Globe Gazette in the spring.

In the Mohawks' home opener, the Mason City Athletic Hall of Fame will also induct the Class of 2020 and 2021 during halftime of the game.

The final thing that gives this contest a little bit of flare is the fact that new Charles City head football coach Bryan Bjorklund coached at Mason City in 2020 as the defensive coordinator.

As an assistant to Lee, Bjorklund played a role in Mason City winning its first playoff game since 2002 last season.

"I also taught in the same department as John Lee," Bjorklund said. "We only coached together for one year, but I've known him as a teacher the whole entire time there at Mason City."