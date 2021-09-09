Game of the Week: Mason City and Charles City set to renew rivalry

For the first time in 29 years, the Mason City and Charles City football teams will square off in Mason City on Friday night.
And there are plenty of things that make this matchup intriguing.
For starters, the two teams, separated by nearly 40 minutes of drive time, haven't clashed on the gridiron for nearly three decades – which is a bit of surprise since the two were rivals on the grass for over 60 years.
"It's a good rivalry for both teams," Mason City head coach John Lee told the Globe Gazette in the spring.
In the Mohawks' home opener, the Mason City Athletic Hall of Fame will also induct the Class of 2020 and 2021 during halftime of the game.
The final thing that gives this contest a little bit of flare is the fact that new Charles City head football coach Bryan Bjorklund coached at Mason City in 2020 as the defensive coordinator.
As an assistant to Lee, Bjorklund played a role in Mason City winning its first playoff game since 2002 last season.
"I also taught in the same department as John Lee," Bjorklund said. "We only coached together for one year, but I've known him as a teacher the whole entire time there at Mason City."
Although the Mohawks haven't had the start to the season they were hoping for, Bjorklund knows this game means something to his former players.
"I know they're going to be ready to go," Bjorklund said.
Mason City fell in Week 1 in a 28-13 loss to Fort Dodge, then dropped a 41-8 road loss to Spencer last Friday night.
Offensively, senior wide receivers Carter Thomas and Isaiah Washington have been a bright spot in the first two games for the Mohawks. The two have combined for 12 catches for close to 200 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, senior Branson Peters (20 total tackles) and sophomore Logan Eide (14 total tackles) have been all over the field in the first two weeks.
For the visiting Comets, the squad has completely flipped the script on the woes of the past for the program.
Under Bjorklund's watch, Charles City picked up 34-0 win over Oelwein in Week 1 and a 14-8 win over New Hampton in Week 2. The 2-0 start is a sharp contrast from the 0-6 season in 2020.
One big reason is the connection between senior quarterback Ian Collins and senior wide receiver Mario Hoefer. Collins has thrown for four touchdowns to start the season, and Hoefer has caught three of them.
Collins has proven to be a dual-threat option on the ground and through the air. He's picked up 124 yards on 12 carries and scored two touchdowns on the ground to go along with over 200 yards of passing.
Defensively, the Comets have given up just one touchdown in 96 minutes of play.
Because of the distance, and the fact that the two schools play each other often in other sports, players on each team know each other well.
And they're ready to hash it out on Friday.
"Ian and I have a lot of friends there, and we'll go down there sometimes during the week," Hoefer said. "We are excited for this game, because Mason City, they are very cocky. Our friends, they're cocky."
"We're really amped up for this game," Hoefer added. "We've been getting everybody else just as amped up. Not to let up, but to kick their butt."
The two teams will play at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Mason City.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.