Game of the Week: Forest City, Lake Mills continue gridiron rivalry

North Iowa high school football fans used to know that one of the games that was guaranteed to be on the schedule was Lake Mills versus Forest City.
It was that way all the way up until 2009. Then the game disappeared on the schedule for the next decade.
On Aug. 28 of 2020, it was restored. Lake Mills won 20-6, its first win since VarsityBound lists the meetings back as far as 2008.
The second meeting since getting the rivalry resumed is Friday at Lake Mills and is the Globe Gazette's Game of the Week. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
"We just couldn't connect there for a few years," Bulldogs head coach Bill Byrnes said. "I think everybody is looking forward to it again."
This type of game, from the players to the coaches, they take it to heart. They view it as a community builder that gets everyone in both towns heavily involved.
And for Week 1, it is a perfect start.
"The families know each other, so it is exciting to have those rivalries," Indians head coach Chad Moore said. "That's what makes sports great. Last year, we didn't execute like we wanted to. Hopefully this year, we have a different story."
There were only four total touchdowns in the game. The Bulldogs had one score in each of the first three quarters. Their defense limited the Indians to 206 total yards.
Both sides return their quarterbacks and top wide receivers from last year. Bennett Berger and Kadin Abele anchor the Lake Mills passing attack as the duo connected 17 times for six scores.
The two seniors are a part of an offense that doesn't return anyone that eclipsed 100 yards at running back. Senior AJ Ramaker, who had the most yards back at 43, is expected to take over the bulk of the workload.
"We've thrown a bunch over the offseason," Berger said. "It'll be good this year. When you got 6-foot-4 out there, it is pretty hard not to want to throw it that way."
It is the same script for Forest City.
Leading rusher Reese Moore transferred schools following the baseball season and its collection of players back combined for 14 yards. There are 10 running backs listed on the roster, seven of them underclassmen.
Juniors Trevor Siddell and Andy Olson, plus senior Colby Krustsinger could vie for carries in the season opener.
Quarterback Carter Bruckhoff is back, as is junior Kellen Moore, who hauled in a team-high 18 catches for 123 yards.
"He's building a lot of confidence, just being relaxed and having fun playing the game," Kellen Moore said. "He trusts our o-line and knows he has time to make decisions."
One side does bring back a menace defensively. That would be Andrew Snyder of the Indians, who led them with 49 total tackles (34 of them solo), 5 1/2 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss.
Kellen Moore was third with 36 tackles, 29 of them solo. The next highest number from a returner is five from Ethan Sesker.
"I guess I had a good year," Snyder said. "Challenges are always accepted here. I love it, so it'll be exciting."
Lake Mills graduated the "Three Headed Monster" at linebacker, but return a nucleus in the trenches. Seth Hermanson and Wyatt Helming combined for over 59 tackles, 4 1/2 sacks and 11 1/2 tackles for loss.
Abele and Ramaker could slide into two of the linebacker spots. Berger anchors the secondary.
"There (are) huge shoes to fill," Abele said. "With our coaches, they teach us how to do everything perfectly. Listen to them and we'll have a great year."
