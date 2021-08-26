Game of the Week: Forest City, Lake Mills continue gridiron rivalry

North Iowa high school football fans used to know that one of the games that was guaranteed to be on the schedule was Lake Mills versus Forest City.

It was that way all the way up until 2009. Then the game disappeared on the schedule for the next decade.

On Aug. 28 of 2020, it was restored. Lake Mills won 20-6, its first win since VarsityBound lists the meetings back as far as 2008.

The second meeting since getting the rivalry resumed is Friday at Lake Mills and is the Globe Gazette's Game of the Week. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

"We just couldn't connect there for a few years," Bulldogs head coach Bill Byrnes said. "I think everybody is looking forward to it again."

This type of game, from the players to the coaches, they take it to heart. They view it as a community builder that gets everyone in both towns heavily involved.

And for Week 1, it is a perfect start.

"The families know each other, so it is exciting to have those rivalries," Indians head coach Chad Moore said. "That's what makes sports great. Last year, we didn't execute like we wanted to. Hopefully this year, we have a different story."