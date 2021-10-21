Game of the Week: Clear Lake battles Unity Christian in first round of 2A playoffs

Clear Lake has had zero troubles putting up points this season. Unity Christian, in its five wins, has been stiff on the defensive end.

When the Lions and Knights tangle at Lions Field in a Class 2A first round playoff game, one team will leave with their sixth win and a date into the Round of 16 next week.

"Men have had a good week of practice and they're ready to go," Clear Lake head coach Jared DeVries said.

It is near a three-hour trip from Orange City to Clear Lake. An aspect that Unity Christian head coach Josh VanKampen knows will be a challenge itself.

"We're hoping to get there in enough time to move around before we have to dial in and get focused," he said. "I don't think it will be a problem with the makeup of this team."

The Lions had a District 3 title snatched from them by falling to New Hampton 32-28 in Week 8. DeVries stated his team "took a hard look at themselves" since that setback.

They allowed 380 yards on the ground and four touchdowns. Unity Christian posses two 100-plus yard rushers and nine total scores on the ground.

"They do everything really well," DeVries said. "We're going to have our hands full defensively."

Freshman quarterback Braeden Bosma has taken the starting duties this season and has put together a 12 TD, 10 INT season with over 1,000 yards and a completion percentage of over 50 percent.

VanKempen has been thoroughly impressed with his QB that led the Knights to a third place finish in District 1

"He doesn't play like a freshman anymore," VanKempen said.

What Unity Christian understands is trying to contain Clear Lake QB Carson Toebe, who has amassed 30 total touchdowns this season, and currently sits over 2,000 total yards of passing and running.

VanKempen wants to try and slow him down.

"He's probably the most complete quarterback we've seen this year," he said. "Our goal is to limit the big plays, try to keep things in front of us. Force a turnover or two would go a long way for us."

DeVries already has an idea on how the Knights will attack him defensively.

"It is our feeling they'll make us pass," DeVries noted. "We feel like we can take advantage of some of the things they do."

Clear Lake has given up fewer than 25 points once this season. It doesn't have a bonafide pass rusher at its disposal, but a collection of players that have at least a sack and four or more tackles for loss.

Freshman Thomas Meyer paces both categories with three sacks and seven tackles for loss.

"They do a nice job with their defensive line, bringing linebacker pressure," VanKampen said. "For us, we have to take care of the football. We don't want to give their offense a ton of chances."

After Friday's first round of games, the winning teams will be re-seeded into four pods of four teams. Clear Lake, if it wins, could get another home game next week.

Still, all focus is finding a way to slow down Unity Christian.

"They'll have to play with a lot of grit," DeVries said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.